Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › road accident in billawer

स्कूटी की टक्कर से युवक घायल, रेफर

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 02:00 AM IST
बिलावर। फिंतर-बिलावर मार्ग पर डिग्री कॉलेज के पास एक अज्ञात स्कूटी की टक्कर से राहगीर युवक घायल हो गया।
स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे उपजिला अस्पताल बिलावर पहुंचाया, जहां पर हालत गंभीर होने पर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जीएमसी जम्मू रेफर कर दिया।
घायल की पहचान चमन लाल (30) निवासी मलाड़ तहसील लोहाई मल्हार के रूप में हुई है।

road accident
