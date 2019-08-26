शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   road accedent

सड़क हादसे में महिला की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 01:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सांबा। सांबा-मानसर हाईवे पर नड क्षेत्र में सड़क हादसे में एक महिला की मौत हो गई। उसकी पहचान रेखा देवी (23) पत्नी कृपाल सिंह निवासी बदनाई (सांबा) के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार को दोपहर बाद बदनाई से नड की ओर पति के साथ बाइक पर आ रही महिला का दुपट्टा बाइक की चेन में फंस गया, जिस कारण वह मार्ग पर गिर गई। इसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
Chandigarh

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- पाक के होंगे चार टुकड़े, ऐसे पीओके पर कब्जा करे भारत

25 अगस्त 2019

Teacher Emotional Vidai students and villagers crying After transfer from uttarkashi
Dehradun

नहीं देखी होगी किसी शिक्षक की ऐसी विदाई, बच्चों के साथ पूरा गांव भी रोया, दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीरें

25 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

शाहरुख की वेब सीरीज से चिढ़े पाक सेना के प्रवक्ता ने कश्मीर पर दी नसीहत, भारतीय यूजर्स ने सिखाया सबक

25 अगस्त 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Asif Ghafoor
Bard Of Blood
पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर (फाइल फोटो)
Bard Of Blood
Bollywood

शाहरुख की वेब सीरीज से चिढ़े पाक सेना के प्रवक्ता ने कश्मीर पर दी नसीहत, भारतीय यूजर्स ने सिखाया सबक

25 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Bollywood

हिमेश रेशमिया ने रानू मंडल को क्यों दिया अपने साथ गाने का मौका, वजह हैं सलीम खान

25 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
saleem khan and salman khan
Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

हिमेश रेशमिया ने रानू मंडल को क्यों दिया अपने साथ गाने का मौका, वजह हैं सलीम खान

25 अगस्त 2019

कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी
Astrology

Janmashtami 2019: कौन सा मुहूर्त है कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के लिए शुभ

25 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

रानू मंडल समेत ये 7 चेहरे एक वीडियो से बने 'इंटरनेट स्टार', एक तो बेचती थी सब्जी

25 अगस्त 2019

internet star
Priya Prakash
dancing uncle
ढिंचैक पूजा
Bollywood

रानू मंडल समेत ये 7 चेहरे एक वीडियो से बने 'इंटरनेट स्टार', एक तो बेचती थी सब्जी

25 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
road accedent
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

NASA
World

अंतरिक्ष से 'एस्ट्रोनॉट' ने बैंक खाते में लगाई सेंध, नासा कर रही जांच, ये है पूरा मामला

25 अगस्त 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी, मनोहर पर्रिकर, अनंत कुमार, सुषमा स्वराज और अरुण जेटली
India News

एक वर्ष में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने खो दिए अपने पांच सितारे

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Kannan gopinathan
India News

2012 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी कन्नन का इस्तीफा, कहा- अपनी अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता वापस चाहता हूं

25 अगस्त 2019

Investment Limit in PMVVY doubled pension upto 10000 rupees per month
Personal Finance

आपके लिए बेहद लाभदायक है ये सरकारी योजना, हर माह मिलेगी 10,000 रुपये तक की पेंशन

25 अगस्त 2019

Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन पर फिल्म बनाने का ऐलान करते ही ट्रोल हुए विवेक, यूजर बोला- रहम भाई...

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
हरियाणा पुलिस के दरोगा को पीटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

बच्चा चोर समझकर हरियाणा पुलिस के दरोगा-दीवान को पीटा, ग्रामीणों ने छीने पिस्टल

25 अगस्त 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Asif Ghafoor
Bollywood

शाहरुख की वेब सीरीज से चिढ़े पाक सेना के प्रवक्ता ने कश्मीर पर दी नसीहत, भारतीय यूजर्स ने सिखाया सबक

25 अगस्त 2019

महिला को किया आग के हवाले (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

बेटे से रेती खोई तो मां को जलाकर मारा, सास-ससुर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jhansi

पंद्रह लाख रुपये की मांग पूरी न होने पर पति ने दिया तीन तलाक, मामला दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

युवती से छेड़छाड़ (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

कोचिंग से लौट रही किशोरी से शोहदों ने की छेड़खानी, तीन गिरफ्तार

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

assembly election in jammu kashmir after delimitation in state and improve of conditions in kashmir
Jammu

घाटी में हालात सुधरने और विधानसभा सीटों के परिसीमन के बाद ही जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव संभव

31 अक्टूबर से केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनने जा रहे जम्मू-कश्मीर में इस साल विधानसभा चुनाव होने के आसार कम ही है। केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पारित हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर पुनर्गठन बिल के तहत भी जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा की 107 सीटें होंगी।

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल मलिक बोले, घाटी में संचार ठप होने से कई जानें बचीं हैं

25 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

कश्मीर के हालात पर राज्यपाल मलिक बोले- दस से पंद्रह दिनों में बदल जाएगी लोगों की राय

25 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी और विपक्षी दल के नेता श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए
Jammu

श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए राहुल और अन्य नेता, केंद्र सरकार पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

24 अगस्त 2019

religion
Jammu

राम नाम ही जीवन का सार हैः कुलदीप शास्त्री

26 अगस्त 2019

road problem
Jammu

सड़क पर पस्सियां गिरने से यातायात एक हफ्ते से बंद

26 अगस्त 2019

शुभम के नाबाद शतक के दम पर जीता केसी स्पोर्ट्स क्लब
Jammu

शुभम के नाबाद शतक के दम पर जीता केसी स्पोर्ट्स क्लब, विशाल क्रिकेट क्लब पर 10 विकेट से जीत की दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी में खाली सीटों के लिए छह सितंबर को होगी परीक्षा

25 अगस्त 2019

drinking water problem
Jammu

भलवाल ब्राह्मणा में गहराया पेयजल संकट

26 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जारी रहेगी आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई, नियंत्रण में सुरक्षा स्थिति- डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह

25 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

UAE ने पीएम मोदी को 'ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद' से नवाजा, बौखलाए पाकिस्तानी ट्विटर पर#ShameOnUAE चला रहे

यूएई द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अपने सर्वोच्च सम्मान से सम्मानित किया जाना पाकिस्तान को रास नहीं आ रहा देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

लैक्मे फैशन वीक 2019: आयुष्मान खुराना, दिशा पाटनी और अनन्या पांडे ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा

25 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी 2:23

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का पाक पर हमला, कही ये बड़ी बात

25 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु 1:30

वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप 2019: गोल्ड जीतकर पीवी सिंधु ने रचा इतिहास

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:07

आबिद सुरती की ये किताब खोलेगी अंडरवर्ल्ड की असली कहानी

25 अगस्त 2019

Related

road problem
Jammu

दूसरे दिन भी बंद रहा यातायात

26 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सैन्य बटालियन में कैंटीन चलाने वाले दो युवकों का निकला पाक कनेक्शन, गिरफ्तार

24 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर
Jammu

पेंटिंग के जरिए जम्मू रेलवे स्टेशन पर स्वच्छता को बढ़ावा, प्लेटफॉर्म बना आकर्षण का केंद्र

26 अगस्त 2019

पीएचई विभाग
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में 12 लाख घरों को मिलेगी पानी की सप्लाई, वाटर सिक्योरिटी प्लान के तहत मिलेगी सुविधा

25 अगस्त 2019

krishna janmashtami jammu kashmir
Jammu

भाईचारे की मिसाल: बड़गाम जिले में कश्मीरी पंडितों और मुसलमानों ने एक साथ मनाई जन्माष्टमी

25 अगस्त 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश
Jammu

एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैशः वायुसेना के पांच अधिकारियों को पाया गया दोषी

23 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited