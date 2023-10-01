Jammu: रामबन पुलिस ने दो नशा तस्करों को किया गिरफ्तार, 300 करोड़ का नशीला पदार्थ बरामद

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
रामबन पुलिस ने नशा तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके कब्जे से पुलिस ने 300 करोड़ की कोकीन बरामद की है। आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है और पुलिस आगे की जांच में जुट गई है।
Jammu: On 30th September, Ramban police intercepted one vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal and recovered about 30 kg of Cocaine, having an approximate value of Rs 300 crores in the international black market and apprehended two persons. A case under the NDPS Act and other sections… pic.twitter.com/17BOef0Z2x— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2023
