किडनैप हुई नाबालिग को पुलिस ने किया बरामद, पीड़िता ने किया ऐसा खुलासा चौंक गई पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 09:40 AM IST
police rescued a minor girl who was kidnapped from her home in Kulgam of jammu and kashmir
पीड़िता - फोटो : ani
अपने घर के बाहर से किडनैप हुई नाबालिग को पुलिस ने छुड़ा लिया है। पूछताछ में पीड़िता ने ऐसा चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है कि हर कोई हैरान है।  घटना जम्मू-कश्मीर की है। कुलगाम में 21 जनवरी को एक नाबालिग का अपने घर के बाहर से अपहरण हो गया था। सूचना पर पुलिस ने अपहरणकर्ताओं की तलाश शुरू की। किडनैप हुई नाबालिग को पुलिस ने छुड़ाया। 

पूछताछ में पीड़िता ने खुलासा किया कि उन्हें ड्रग्स दिया गया, छेड़छाड़ की गई और उसे ब्लैकमेल किया गया। वीडियो भी बनाया गया। पीड़िता ने कहा है कि जो मेरे साथ हुआ वो मैं किसी दूसरी लड़की के साथ नहीं होने देना चाहती। 

फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामले में 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एसआईटी ने मामले की जांच के लिए टीम का गठन किया है। 
jammu and kashmir molested girl

