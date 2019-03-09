शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti held a party meeting today at her residence in Srinagar

जम्मू और कश्मीर: महबूबा की बैठक में हुर्रियत नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी और चुनाव को लेकर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 09 Mar 2019 06:01 PM IST
Party meeting at mehbooba house
Party meeting at mehbooba house
ख़बर सुनें
पीडीपी प्रमुख महबूबा मुफ्ती ने शनिवार को श्रीनगर स्थित अपने आवास पर पार्टी की एक बैठक बुलाई। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस बैठक में जमात-ए-इस्लामी पार्टी पर लगे प्रतिबंध, हुर्रियत नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी और चुनावों को लेकर चर्चा की गई।
pdp pdp chief mehbooba mufti mehbooba mufti party meeting srinagar महबूबा मुफ्ती जम्मू और कश्मीर जमात-ए-इस्लामी हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तारी चुनाव हुर्रियत नेताओं
