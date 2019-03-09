Jammu and Kashmir: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti held a party meeting today at her residence in Srinagar. In the meeting, the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K), arrests of Hurriyat leaders and elections were discussed. pic.twitter.com/2n2RVgbxwa— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बडगाम जिले से आतंकियों द्वारा सेना के जवान का अपहरण होने की खबरों का खंडन किया है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा कि वह सुरक्षित हैं इसलिए अटकलों से बचा जाना चाहिए।
9 मार्च 2019