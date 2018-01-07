Jab bhi koi militant maara gaya, taaziyat(condolence) ke liye main bhi jaata hoon aur hamari us waqt ki party president bhi jaati thi, baaki kaun shaheed hai ya nahi ye Allah ke haath mein hai: Rafi Mir, PDP pic.twitter.com/d0FODyiQ0Z— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018
Sopore hamle se bohot afsos hua,hamare Kashmir ke apne bacche the, jinki bhi jaan jaye, chahe police ho ya militant ho. Hum iski bohot ninda karte hain: Rafi Mir, PDP pic.twitter.com/Ua08lD6MzD— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018
चारा घोटाला के एक मामले में सजा के ऐलान से पहले राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने शिकंजा कसा है। ईडी ने 8000 करोड़ रुपये के कथित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया है।
6 जनवरी 2018
