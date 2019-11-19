शहर चुनें

Jammu Kashmir Police apprehended a drug peddler in Anantnag

जम्मू कश्मीरः अनंतनाग में एक नशा तस्कर गिरफ्तार, आरोपी के पास बरामद हुई चरस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 04:41 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक नशा तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके पास से भारी मात्रा में चरस बरामद हुई है। आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
अनंतनाग पुलिस को इलाके में एक नशा तस्कर के मौजूद होने की सूचना मिली। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उक्त व्यक्ति को पकड़ने के लिए अभियान चलाया। पुलिस ने उसके पास से चरस बरामद की। आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

 
anantnag drug peddler jammu kashmir police
Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

हत्या की अनसुलझी गुत्थीः आखिर कौन है महंत परगट नाथ का हत्यारा

जम्मू के काली माता मंदिर में महंत की हत्या मामले में गुत्थी अभी अनसुलझी है। हालांकि अब भी इस मामले की जांच का प्रमुख पहलू किसी नशेड़ी के मंदिर में लूट और किसी अन्य महंत के गद्दी को लेकर विवाद के आसपास ही घूम रहा है।

19 नवंबर 2019

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल प्रशासन में बडे़ स्तर पर फेरबदल की तैयारी, होंगे तबादले

18 नवंबर 2019

Terror Funding
Jammu

हिजबुल के ऑपरेशनल कमांडर आमिर खान पर ईडी की कार्रवाई, पीओके में बैठकर चला रहा आतंक का नेटवर्क

18 नवंबर 2019

अरिहाल आईईडी विस्फोट मामला
Jammu

कश्मीर: पुलवामा में जैश के चार मददगार गिरफ्तार, अरिहाल में हुए आईईडी विस्फोट में थे शामिल

18 नवंबर 2019

सांसद नजीर अहमद लावे और मीर मोहम्मद फैयाज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः संसद परिसर में लावे-फैयाज का विरोध प्रदर्शन, वजह- अनुच्छेद 370 का हटाया जाना

18 नवंबर 2019

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू और पुलिस महानिदेशक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस में शामिल हुए 1145 जवान, पासिंग आउट परेड में पहुंचे उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू

18 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सीमा पर पाकिस्तान ने बरसाए गोले, जवाबी कार्रवाई में मारे गए चार पाक सैनिक, कई चौकियां तबाह

13 नवंबर 2019

आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः किश्तवाड़ में दो युवक लापता, आतंकी संगठन में शामिल होने की चर्चा से मचा हड़कंप

18 नवंबर 2019

road accdent
Jammu

बिक्रम चौक में दो सड़क हादसे

19 नवंबर 2019

loc
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकत, हीरानगर और शाहपुर सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

17 नवंबर 2019

