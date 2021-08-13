जम्मू-कश्मीर: स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई देने के लिए श्रीनगर पुलिस ने शहर में लगवाए होर्डिंग्स

श्रीनगर पुलिस ने 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर लोगों को इसकी बधाई देते हुए शहर में होर्डिंग्स लगवाए। डीएसपी श्रीनगर ईस्ट मोहि-उद-दीन का कहना है कि ये होर्डिंग्स शांति और समृद्धि का संदेश देते हैं। उनका कहना था कि शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों पर इस तरह के और भी होर्डिंग लगाए जाएंगे।
Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar Police puts up hoardings in the city, wishing people on the occasion of 75th Independence Day
"These hoardings give a message of peace & prosperity. More such hoardings will be installed along major roads in the city," says DSP Srinagar East Mohi-Ud-Din pic.twitter.com/tBXwRnzMUY— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021
