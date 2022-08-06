Jammu And Kashmir: उधमपुर में मिनी बस सड़क से फिसलकर खाई में गिरी, हादसे में आठ छात्र घायल

J&K | 8 students injured after a mini bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Udhampur district. The bus was enroute to Udhampur from Barmeen village. Injured shifted to a district hospital. Further details shall follow pic.twitter.com/K5oguxh3I5— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.