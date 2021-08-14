बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   J&K: Operation underway in search of helicopter pilots who crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रंजीत सागर बांध में दुर्घनाग्रस्त हुए हेलीकॉप्टर के पायलटों की खोज में अभियान जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Sat, 14 Aug 2021 07:11 PM IST

सार

भारतीय नौसेना की पनडुब्बी बचाव इकाई को लगभग 80-100 मीटर की गहराई पर डिजिटल रूप से स्थित मलबे में खोज करने के लिए भेजा जा रहा है।
विज्ञापन
रंजीत सागर बांध
रंजीत सागर बांध - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

विज्ञापन

भारतीय सेना के पीआरओ लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल देवेंद्र आनंद ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के रंजीत सागर बांध में भारतीय सेना के पायलटों और हेलीकॉप्टर की खोज में चलाए जा रहे अभियान जारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि भारतीय नौसेना की पनडुब्बी बचाव इकाई को लगभग 80-100 मीटर की गहराई पर डिजिटल रूप से स्थित मलबे में खोज करने के लिए भेजा जा रहा है।


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir news indian army operation
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Mahindra XUV700
Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 : आखिरकार महिंद्रा की बहुप्रतीक्षित एसयूवी से उठा पर्दा, बोल्ड लुक के साथ मिले ढेर सारे फीचर्स

14 अगस्त 2021

जाबिर की फाइल फोटो।
Delhi

कारोबारी आत्महत्या: 'योगी जी, कर्ज लेकर खरीदी थी जमीन, छोड़ना मत बदमाशों को', सुसाइड नोट में छलका दर्द

14 अगस्त 2021

भारत-पाकिस्तान विभाजन
India News

एलान: 14 अगस्त को अब विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस, पीएम मोदी बोले- भुलाया नहीं जा सकता देश के बंटवारे का दर्द

14 अगस्त 2021

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे को पनाह देने वाले की जमानत अर्जी खारिज, पुलिस ने किया एक और हैरान करने वाला खुलासा

14 अगस्त 2021

दुष्कर्म व जलाने का मामला
Delhi

दुष्कर्म व जलाने का मामला: सिर्फ अश्लील वीडियो देखने के लिए स्मार्टफोन रखता था पुजारी, बचने के लिए चिता में फेंक दिया था मोबाइल

14 अगस्त 2021

उनमुक्त चंद
Cricket News

उन्मुक्त चंद: वह क्रिकेटर जिसे वक्त से पहले स्टार बनने का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा

14 अगस्त 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: परीक्षा-प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी में जुटे छात्रों को भी कोई अच्छा समाचार सुनने को मिल सकता है।
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (16 से 22 अगस्त): इस हफ्ते क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे, किसको मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

14 अगस्त 2021

दुष्कर्म व जलाने का मामला
Delhi

दुष्कर्म व जलाने के मामले में नया मोड़: पुजारी का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, सच जानकर पुलिस भी हैरान

14 अगस्त 2021

स्थानीय लोगों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Agra

‘मकान बिकाऊ है': ताजमहल से पांच किमी दूर 300 परिवारों ने दी पलायन की चेतावनी, जानें वजह

14 अगस्त 2021

तालिबान (सांकेतिक)
World

तालिबान : भारत के खिलाफ नहीं होगा अफगान धरती का इस्तेमाल, राजनयिकों और दूतावासों को कोई खतरा नहीं

14 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited