जम्मू-कश्मीर: रंजीत सागर बांध में दुर्घनाग्रस्त हुए हेलीकॉप्टर के पायलटों की खोज में अभियान जारी

भारतीय सेना के पीआरओ लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल देवेंद्र आनंद ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के रंजीत सागर बांध में भारतीय सेना के पायलटों और हेलीकॉप्टर की खोज में चलाए जा रहे अभियान जारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि भारतीय नौसेना की पनडुब्बी बचाव इकाई को लगभग 80-100 मीटर की गहराई पर डिजिटल रूप से स्थित मलबे में खोज करने के लिए भेजा जा रहा है।
Search ops for Indian Army pilots & helicopter which had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam (J&K) has intensified with Submarine Rescue Unit of Indian Navy being flown in to explore digitally located wreckage at depth of approx 80-100 mtr: Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) pic.twitter.com/FjKkuejddl
Search ops for Indian Army pilots & helicopter which had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam (J&K) has intensified with Submarine Rescue Unit of Indian Navy being flown in to explore digitally located wreckage at depth of approx 80-100 mtr: Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) pic.twitter.com/FjKkuejddl— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.