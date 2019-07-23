अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: आईटीबीपी के जवान बने मसीहा, अब तक बचाई 161 लोगों की जान

Jammu & Kashmir: ITBP personnel administering oxygen to pilgrims of #AmarnathYatra in Baltal route. More than 161 pilgrims have been provided oxygen till now by ITBP personnel. pic.twitter.com/HdQMqHU9B9— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा कि राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार इतना है कि उनका खून खौलता है। कई नेता और नौकरशाह भ्रष्टाचार में आकंठ डूबे हैं।
23 जुलाई 2019