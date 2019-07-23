शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   ITBP personnel administering oxygen to pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra in Baltal route J&K

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: आईटीबीपी के जवान बने मसीहा, अब तक बचाई 161 लोगों की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 09:24 AM IST
अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान श्रद्धालुओं की मदद करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान श्रद्धालुओं की मदद करते आईटीबीपी के जवान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू और कश्मीर में जहां अमरनाथ यात्रियों की संख्या तीन लाख के करीब पहुंचने वाली है वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी श्रद्धालु हैं जिनकी यात्रा के दौरान तबियत बिगड़ गई है। इनके लिए आईटीबीपी के जवान मसीहा बनकर खड़े हैं और इनकी जान बचा रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने अबतक 161 अमरनाथ यात्रियों को जीवनदान दिया है। यात्रा के दौरान ऑक्सीजन की कमी के कारण 161 श्रद्धालु बेसुध हो गए जिन्हें समय रहते आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने मदद मुहैया कराई। 
 

 

Recommended

Bollywood

इस एक्टर ने दिलाई थीं अमिताभ को फिल्में, जरूरत पड़ी तो किया ऐसा सलूक मरते दम तक नहीं भूले

22 जुलाई 2019

amitabh bachchan and mehmood
mehmood and amitabh bachchan
mehmood
mehmood
Bollywood

इस एक्टर ने दिलाई थीं अमिताभ को फिल्में, जरूरत पड़ी तो किया ऐसा सलूक मरते दम तक नहीं भूले

22 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

निधन के दो दिन बाद अनूप जलोटा की मां का अंतिम संस्कार, विदाई देने पहुंचीं कई दिग्गज हस्तियां

22 जुलाई 2019

anup jalota
pankaj udhas
anup jalota
pankaj udhas
Bollywood

निधन के दो दिन बाद अनूप जलोटा की मां का अंतिम संस्कार, विदाई देने पहुंचीं कई दिग्गज हस्तियां

22 जुलाई 2019

23 july 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

23 जुलाई राशिफल: शुभ योग के कारण पांच राशियां रहेंगी भाग्यशाली, पढ़ें मंगलवार का राशिफल

23 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
चंद्रयान- 2
India News

मून मिशन चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च, सात दिन की देरी, फिर भी नियत समय पर होगी लैंडिंग

22 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

समुद्र की लहरों के बीच दिखे शाहरुख और तीनों बच्चे, गौरी खान ने शेयर की परिवार की तस्वीरें

22 जुलाई 2019

suhana khan
shahrukh khan
shah rukh khan and abram
Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana
Bollywood

समुद्र की लहरों के बीच दिखे शाहरुख और तीनों बच्चे, गौरी खान ने शेयर की परिवार की तस्वीरें

22 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

एक्टर बनने से पहले डायरेक्टर के ड्राइवर थे महमूद, हीरो से ज्यादा लिया करते थे फीस

22 जुलाई 2019

mehmood
mehmood
bollywood flashback amitabh bachchan mehmood bombay to goa
महमूद
Bollywood

एक्टर बनने से पहले डायरेक्टर के ड्राइवर थे महमूद, हीरो से ज्यादा लिया करते थे फीस

22 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
amarnath yatra amarnath yatra 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Chandrayaan 2 launched: Congress says ‘good time’ to remember Nehru, BJP hits back
India News

चंद्रयान-2 प्रक्षेपण: कांग्रेस ने कहा- नेहरू को याद करने का अच्छा समय, भाजपा बोली- राजनीति ना करें

23 जुलाई 2019

PM Shinzo Abe Ruling Bloc Falls Short of Securing Two-Third Majority in Upper House Election
World

जापान के पीएम शिंजो आबे ने जीता उच्च सदन का चुनाव, दो-तिहाई बहुमत से चूके

23 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

नोटबंदी में खातों से हुआ 5-10 करोड़ का लेनदेन, जांच की तो निकले मजदूर, अब ये सच आया सामने

23 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में मारे गए भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के परिजनों से मिल सकते हैं अमित शाह

23 जुलाई 2019

राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शारदा घोटाला: आईपीएस राजीव कुमार को एक हफ्ते की मोहलत

23 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Hima Das
Other Sports

पांच गोल्ड जीतने वाली हिमा दास का यह सपना सचिन तेंदुलकर ने किया पूरा

22 जुलाई 2019

indian railways irctc relaxed rules for booking full train or coach
Business Diary

शादी के लिए आसानी से बुक करा सकेंगे ट्रेन या कोच, आसान हुए नियम

22 जुलाई 2019

dhoni
Bollywood

पाक एक्ट्रेस को जब PAK क्रिकेटर्स ने लगाई थी फटकार तब धोनी ने दिखाई थी ऐसी दरियादिली

22 जुलाई 2019

कंप्यूटर कीबोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर कंप्यूटर के कीबोर्ड में सारे अक्षर क्रम में क्यों नहीं होते?

22 जुलाई 2019

mukesh
Bollywood

सरकारी नौकरी करते थे मुकेश, अमेरिका में स्टेज पर गाना गाते-गाते आया था हार्टअटैक

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

satya pal malik
Jammu

राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार इतना अधिक कि खून खौलता है, बोले राज्यपाल मलिक

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा कि राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार इतना है कि उनका खून खौलता है। कई नेता और नौकरशाह भ्रष्टाचार में आकंठ डूबे हैं।

23 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा- उमर अभी राजनीति में बच्चे हैं, मैं अपनी बात पर कायम हूं

22 जुलाई 2019

शहीद राइफलमैन आतिफ शफी आलम खान पठान (File Photo)
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा संघर्ष विराम, गोलाबारी में एक जवान शहीद

22 जुलाई 2019

वंदे भारत ट्रेन
Chandigarh

सिर्फ 8 घंटों में पहुंच सकेंगे माता वैष्णों के दरबार, दिल्ली-कटरा वंदे भारत ट्रेन का हुआ ट्रायल

22 जुलाई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

J&K राज्यपाल के बयान पर विवाद, उमर बोले- किसी भी नेता की हत्या के जिम्मेदार सत्यपाल मलिक होंगे

22 जुलाई 2019

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Jammu

माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा-नई दिल्ली के बीच वंदे भारत ट्रेन दौड़ाने की तैयारी, ट्रायल की तारीख हुई तय

20 जुलाई 2019

explosive spark, demo
Jammu

विस्फोटक की 24 पेटी गायब होने से हड़कंप, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क, कई जगह छापे

22 जुलाई 2019

छापेमारी में बरामद हथियार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मंधान के जंगलों में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त, भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

22 जुलाई 2019

आतंकी हमले के बाद तलाशी अभियान जारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में महबूबा मुफ्ती के चचेरे भाई पर आतंकी हमला, पीएसओ शहीद

19 जुलाई 2019

The drown woman told the soldiers
Jammu

डूबती महिला को जवानों ने बताया

23 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

ISRO ने अपने दूसरे मून मिशन 'चंद्रयान-2' का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया, जानिए चांद से जुड़ी रोचक बड़ी बातें

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन यानी ISRO ने अपने दूसरे मून मिशन 'चंद्रयान-2' का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया है। दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिकों ने चांद के बारे में कई बातें पता की हैं। आइए जानते है चांद के बारे में कुछ रोचक जानकारियां।

22 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास 1:06

5 गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद हिमा दास ने देश की जनता के सामने रखी ये मांग

22 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर मंदिर 3:04

कानपुर का आनंदेश्वर मंदिर है खास, यहां साक्षात दर्शन देते हैं भोलेनाथ !

22 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2 4:39

चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग, पीएम मोदी ने लॉन्चिंग को देखा लाइव

22 जुलाई 2019

धोनी 3:06

धोनी फिलहाल नहीं लेंगे रिटायरमेंट, आर्मी ट्रेनिंग के बाद तय हो सकती है करियर की दिशा

22 जुलाई 2019

Related

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा संघर्ष विराम, गोलीबारी में स्थानीय नागरिक की मौत

20 जुलाई 2019

train transport
Jammu

वंदे भारत ट्रेन ट्रायल: अपने तय समय पर जम्मू व कटड़ा पहुंची ट्रेन

23 जुलाई 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

एक और अमरनाथ यात्री की मौत, एक अन्य घायल 

22 जुलाई 2019

दबलैड कस्बे मे जेएडके ग्रामीण बैंक ग्रिल तोड चोरी का प्रयास किया गया
Jammu

ग्रामीण बैंक में चोरी का प्रयास

23 जुलाई 2019

amarnath yatra 2019
Jammu

इक्कीस दिन में ही अमरनाथ यात्रा का आंकड़ा 2,72,004 पहुंचा 

22 जुलाई 2019

amarnath yatra 2019
Jammu

मौसम साफः बालटाल से यात्रा बहाल, आंकड़ा ढाई लाख के पार 

21 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited