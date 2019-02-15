शहर चुनें

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद पूरे जम्मू-कश्मीर की इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 02:12 AM IST
इंटरनेट सेवा बंद
इंटरनेट सेवा बंद - फोटो : डेमो
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ काफिले पर आतंकी हमले के बाद दक्षिणी कश्मीर में सुरक्षा कारणों से इंटरनेट सेवाए बंद कर दी गई। वहीं कश्मीर में हाईस्पीड नेटवर्ट को कम कर 2जी कर दिया गया है। 
इंटेलिजेंस के मुताबिक सीआरपीएफ काफिले तक विस्फोटक कार ले जाने वाले आतंकी का एक कथित वीडियो वायरल हो रहा था। 

इसके प्रयोग देश विरोधी तत्वों द्वारा हिंसा भड़काने में किया जा सकता था। इस आशंका को देखते हुए यह कदम उठाया गया।

जम्मू में भी देर रात इंटरनेट सेवा ठप 
इस घटना के बाद वीरवार को देर रात जम्मू में भी इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी गई है। 

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
आतंकी हमले के बाद की तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: पुलवामा में उरी से भी बड़ा आतंकी हमला, सामने आईं दिल दहलाने वाली तस्वीरें

14 फरवरी 2019

Most Read

LOC
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की कायराना हरकत, देर रात पुंछ में सीमा पर पाक ने शुरू की मोर्टार शेलिंग

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की कायराना हरकत सामने आई है। पाकिस्तान ने देर रात मेंढर और मालती सेक्टर में भारी मोर्टार शेलिंग शुरू कर दी है। भारतीय सेना भी लगातार पाकिस्तान की गोलाबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही है। 

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
आतंकी आदिल अहमद उर्फ वकास कमांडो
Jammu

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को अंजाम देने वाला आदिल अहमद था अफजल स्क्वॉड का हिस्सा

14 फरवरी 2019

hundred kilo of rdx was used in Goripora Of Awantipora pulwama militant attack in jammu kashmir
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इतने किलों आरडीएक्स का हुआ था इस्तेमाल

14 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack jammu
Jammu

घाटी में पहली बार नहीं हुआ फिदायीन कार बम धमाका, पढ़ें पहले कब हुआ था ऐसा हमला...

14 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमले के बाद मोर्चा लेते जवान
Jammu

इनपुट थे जम्मू के, हमला कर दिया कश्मीर में, सुरक्षा कैंपों, हाइवे, बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई

14 फरवरी 2019

ब्लास्ट
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलवामा के स्कूल में जोरदार धमाका, 12 छात्र घायल

13 फरवरी 2019

चौकीदार ने विफल किया चोरी का प्रयास
Jammu

चौकीदार ने विफल किया चोरी का प्रयास

15 फरवरी 2019

haryana jawan baljeet singh martyred in encounter with militants in ratnipora pulwama kashmir
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुआ भारत मां का लाल, पीछे छोड़ गया दो साल का बेटा और बेटी

12 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Jammu

आचार संहिता से पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस प्रशासन में बड़े फेरबदल, 5 आईपीएस और 39 केपीएस के तबादले

14 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ में की गोलाबारी
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ में की गोलाबारी

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की निंदा
Jammu

पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की निंदा

15 फरवरी 2019

कब्र से अवशेष निकलवाता प्रशासन
Jammu

7 माह बाद सीमा पर लावारिस मिले शव की पीओके में हुई शिनाख्त, आज पाक सेना को लौटाए जाएंगे अवशेष

13 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

एलओसी की तर्ज पर आईबी के निवासियों को भी मिलेगा आरक्षण, यहां के लोग होंगे लाभान्वित

14 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Jammu

जम्मू में कार सवार ने पहले टक्कर मारी, घायल को कार में डाला, मौत हो जाने पर हाईवे किनारे फेंका

14 फरवरी 2019

Separatists call for two day shutdown in Kashmir against legal challenge to Article 35-A, 370
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: 370 पर सुनवाई के दौरान अलगाववादियों ने दो दिन घाटी बंद का किया आह्वान

13 फरवरी 2019

सांबा में हमले के विरोध में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन आज
Jammu

सांबा में हमले के विरोध में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन आज

15 फरवरी 2019

