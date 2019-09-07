शहर चुनें

In Lam area Nowshera 6 people in Pathani suits reached approximately 150 metres from the LOC

बेनकाब हुई पाक की एक और नापाक हरकत, शोर-शराबा करते हुए घुसपैठ की फिराक में भेजे छह नागरिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 12:11 PM IST
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
नौशेरा के लाम क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तानी पोस्टों के पीछे से विरोध की आवाजें सुनाई पड़ीं। सेना के मुताबिक कुछ समय बाद पठानी सूट में छह व्यक्ति पोस्ट के आगे आ गए और नियंत्रण रेखा से लगभग 150 मीटर की दूरी पर पहुंच गए।
सेना सूत्रों के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना ने उन्हें खदेड़ने के लिए हवाई फायरिंग की। पाकिस्तान नियंत्रण रेखा का उल्लंघन कर घुसपैठ कराने की फिराक में रहता है। इसी क्रम में वह आए दिन संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन करता रहता है।

हर बार भारतीय सेना के मुंहतोड़ जवाबों से मात खाने के बाद अब पाकिस्तान अपने नापाक मंसूबों को अंजाम देने कि लिए अपने नागरिकों को इसके लिए तैयार कर रहा है। वहीं कोई नागिरक हताहत न हो इसको देखते हुए भारतीय सेना ने संयम दिखाया है।




 
loc nowshera pakistan violates ceasefire
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

एयर वाइस मार्शल ने अपने दल के साथ राज्यपाल की मुलाकात, मलिक ने चीन और पाकिस्तान को लेकर कही यह बात

एयर वाइस मार्शल एस के झा ने अपने दल के साथ शुक्रवार को राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक से मुलाकात की।

7 सितंबर 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Jammu

वित्त मंत्री से जम्मू-कश्मीर के व्यापारियों की मांग, आयकर-जीएसटी रिटर्न में 31 दिसंबर तक मिले छूट

7 सितंबर 2019

सीमा पर पकड़ा गया आतंकी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने सीमा पर पकड़े दो आतंकी, पूछा- चाय कैसी लगी?

4 सितंबर 2019

kashmir apple
Jammu

सेब उत्पादकों को अगले सप्ताह मिल सकती है अच्छी खबर

7 सितंबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

कश्मीर में रैली की तैयारी में जुटी भाजपा, नेताओं ने घाटी में डाला डेरा, 22 को जम्मू पहुंचेंगे राजनाथ

6 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना पहुंचे श्रीनगर
Jammu

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना पहुंचे श्रीनगर, अलग-अलग इलाके के लोगों से की मुलाकात

6 सितंबर 2019

social media
Jammu

डीजीपी बोले, सोशल मीडिया का दुरुपयोग कर पाकिस्तान फैला रहा आतंकवाद

7 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

देशभर में पहुंचेगी कश्मीरी सेब की खुशबू और मिठास

6 सितंबर 2019

लद्दाख
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः 2025 तक लद्दाख पूरी तरह से जैविक क्षेत्र होगा- गयाल पी वांगयाल

6 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सभी विभागों को 6 नवंबर से पहले वित्त विभाग में ब्योरा जमा करने का निर्देश

6 सितंबर 2019

