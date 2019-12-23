शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › Gunshots fired in Simna Colony on the outskirts of Kishtwar town

जम्मू-कश्मीरः किश्तवाड़ के बाहरी इलाकों में गोलीबारी, दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 12:51 AM IST
demo pic
demo pic - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जम्मू-कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ शहर की बाहरी कॉलोनी सिमना में गोलीबारी की गई है। सुरक्षाबलों के अनुसार रविवार देर रात हुई गोलीबारी में दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं।    


 
जानकारी के मुताबिक इस घटना में दो विशेष पुलिस अधिकारी (एसपीओ) घायल हो गए। दो एसपीओ- मोहम्मद सलीम और अजय कुमार - सेमिना कॉलोनी स्थित ‘फिल्ट्रेशन’ संयंत्र की सुरक्षा में तैनात थे और उन्हें रात करीब दस बजे गोलियां लगीं।

 
jammu and kashmir news firing in kishtwar police alert
