नौशेरा में जोश के साथ हुई फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 01:45 AM IST
नौशेरा। स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह के लिए बुधवार को सरकारी हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल ब्वॉयज में विभिन्न स्कूलों के बच्चों ने फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल की। इसमें पुलिस, एनसीसी की टुकड़ियों ने मार्च पास्ट की। इस मौके पर तहसीलदार बाबू राम चौधरी और एसडीपीओ बृजेश्वर शर्मा ने राष्ट्रीय फहराया और परेड की सलामी ली। तहसीलदार ने लोगों को इस दिन के महत्व के बारे में बताया। इस दौरान सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए। इस मौके पर डिप्टी सीईओ जेपी सिंह, जेडईपीओ, जोनल शिक्षा अधिकारी शमशेर स्याल, थाना प्रभारी आदि मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो
culture
