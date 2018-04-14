शहर चुनें

कठुआ कांडः इस्तीफा देने के बाद कश्मीरी पत्रकारों पर लाल हुए भाजपा मंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 01:00 PM IST
पूर्व मंत्री चौधरी लाल सिंह ने एक निजी टीवी चैनल के साथ बातचीत में कहा कि कुछ कश्मीरी पत्रकारों ने ऐसा माहौल पैदा किया है। जिस कारण से हमे इस्तीफा देना पड़ा। उन्होंने कहा कि हम लोग डेढ़ महीने पहले वहां की भीड़ को समझाने के लिए गए थे कि कहीं कोई अप्रिय घटना न हो।
उन्होंने कहा कि हमने वहां की आवाम की बात सुनी और जब उन्होंने क्राइम ब्रांच की जांच पर संदेश जताते हुए कहा कि उन्हें सीबीआई जांच से नीचे कुछ मंजूर नहीं है तो हमने ये बात पार्टी के साथ ही सीएम महबूबा के सामने रखी।

लेकिन उन्होंने हमारी बात को नहीं सुना और जांच को फिर से क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंप दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि शांति रहनी चाहिए और मासूम के कातिलों को सजा मिलनी चाहिए। हालांकि इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा न हो कि किसी बेकसूर को सजा हो। उन्होंने कहा कि वो हमेशा सच के साथ खड़े रहेंगे क्यूंकि हम लोगों के नुमांइदे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं पार्टी के साथ हूं। 
 
