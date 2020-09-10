जम्मू-कश्मीरः सुरक्षा बलों ने उरी में चलाया तलाशी अभियान, हथियार बरामद

Arms and ammunition recovered in Uri area of Baramulla include M16 rifles and pistols. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/W2m3GTXxZO— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
Based on a credible input, we launched a joint search operation with the 8 Rashtriya Rifles. Two M16 rifles and pistols have been recovered. According to our input, there is a possibility of recovering more arms and ammunition: Abdul Qayoom, SSP Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir https://t.co/JAGDqyQ2oZ pic.twitter.com/Ean5efSka6— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
