शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   तय समय में बंकर बनाने के दिए निर्देश

तय समय में बंकर बनाने के दिए निर्देश

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 02:23 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू। सीमावर्ती इलाकों में सामुदायिक बंकर बनाने के काम में तेजी लाई जाए। बंकरों का काम समय पर पूरा किया जाए। अतिरिक्त जिला डेवलपमेंट कमिश्नर ने बार्डर एरिया डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम के तहत अरनिया और सुचेतगढ़ ब्लाक में चल रहे प्रोजेक्टों के काम का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने 1320 कम्यूनिटी बंकर अरनिया, सुचेतगढ़, आरएस पुरा, मढ़, परगवाल, सामवन और खौड़ ब्लाक में बनाने की मंजूरी दी हैं। बंकर निर्माण में भूमि मसला आड़े आ रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि लाभार्थियों को बंकर फायदे बताए जाएं।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के प्यार में सुसाइड करने चला था ये डायरेक्टर, कश्मीर की बनने वाली हैं बहू

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के प्यार में सुसाइड करने चला था ये डायरेक्टर, कश्मीर की बनने वाली हैं बहू

19 नवंबर 2018

Sex Racket Busted In Shimla City Mall Road Shimla In Spa Massage Parlour Side Story
Shimla

सेक्स रैकेट: स्पा के लिए यहां से शिमला लाई गईं थीं लड़कियां, महीने का था इतना फिक्स और भी कई खुलासे

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: 'बाजीराव' ने अपनी 'मस्तानी' के लिए खरीदा 'सपनों का महल', अब जरा कीमत भी जान लीजिए...

19 नवंबर 2018

deepika ranveer
deepika ranveer
deepika ranveer
deepika ranveer wedding
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 'बाजीराव' ने अपनी 'मस्तानी' के लिए खरीदा 'सपनों का महल', अब जरा कीमत भी जान लीजिए...

19 नवंबर 2018

weekly rashifal
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 19 से 25 नवंबर: इस हफ्ते इन राशियों को सूर्य और गुरु के संयोग से मिल सकता है फायदा

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

कोई है अनपढ़ तो किसी ने कभी किए ही नहीं कॉलेज के दर्शन, जानिए कितने पढ़े लिखे हैं आपके फेवरेट स्टार्स

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood celebs
कंगना रनौत
Salman Khan
rakhi sawant
Bollywood

कोई है अनपढ़ तो किसी ने कभी किए ही नहीं कॉलेज के दर्शन, जानिए कितने पढ़े लिखे हैं आपके फेवरेट स्टार्स

19 नवंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Flight Stuck in Rain
Weird Stories

भयंकर बारिश और बिजली की गड़गड़ाहट के बीच हवाई जहाज को इस तरह जमीन पर उतारते हैं पायलट, देखें यहां

19 नवंबर 2018

गत वर्ष की देव दीपावली
Varanasi

काशी की विश्वप्रसिद्ध देव दीपावली को गिनीज बुक में दर्ज कराने की तैयारी, 84 घाटों पर खास होगा नजारा

19 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पति के इस कारनामे से हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, इंजीनियर पत्नी की फोटो व नंबर पॉर्न साइट पर डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

militants hideout
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: ठंड में जमीन के अंदर यहां रुकने की फिराक में थे आतंकी, जुटाया था खाने-पीने का यह सामान

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen snake
Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
a man killed child just for revenge at jaunpur
Varanasi

सनसनीखेज खुलासाः बेइज्जती का बदला लेने के लिए पड़ोसी के इकलौते बेटे को मार डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

Research says ravana body still present in a cave in srilanka
Weird Stories

क्या आज भी इस गुफा में मौजूद है रावण का शव, 10 हजार साल बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

18 नवंबर 2018

पेट्रोल कीमत
India News

61 पैसे में यहां मिलता है एक लीटर पेट्रोल, जानें इन देशों में क्या है कीमत

18 नवंबर 2018

100 रुपये का नया नोट
India News

देखने में आकर्षक हैं 100 रुपये के नये नोट, ऐसे कर सकते हैं असली-नकली की पहचान

18 नवंबर 2018

Datsun Redi-go
Auto News

मात्र 2.5 लाख रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं यह बेहतरीन कार

18 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of 'executions' by militants: Kashmir IGP
Jammu

क्या आपने सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो शेयर किया है, हो सकती है जेल...

कश्मीर में आतंकियों द्वारा तालिबानी अंदाज में हत्या करने और उसका वीडियो जारी करने के दो मामले सामने आये हैं। ऐसे में उन वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर डालने और प्रमोट करने वाले लोगों पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की नजर बनी हुई है।

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
महिला आतंकी
Jammu

खूबसूरती का फायदा उठा युवाओं को आतंकी बना रही हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर में महिलाएं

19 नवंबर 2018

मोटर साइकिलों की टक्कर में एक
Jammu

मोटर साइकिलों की टक्कर में एक

20 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर के लिए सीधी उड़ान को मलेशिया इच्छुक
Jammu

कश्मीर के लिए सीधी उड़ान को मलेशिया इच्छुक

20 नवंबर 2018

पलांवाला में युवक ने की आत्महत्या
Jammu

पलांवाला में युवक ने की आत्महत्या

20 नवंबर 2018

श्रीनगर से गिरफ्तार महिला आतंकी
Jammu

श्रीनगर से महिला आतंकी गिरफ्तार, लश्कर और हिजबुल दोनों के लिए करती है काम

18 नवंबर 2018

युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगला
Jammu

युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगला

20 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में अल-बद्र के 2 आतंकी ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

18 नवंबर 2018

पंचायत चुनाव में दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान आज
Jammu

पंचायत चुनाव में दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान आज

20 नवंबर 2018

बहू पर सास को पीटने का मामला दर्ज
Jammu

बहू पर सास को पीटने का मामला दर्ज

20 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान, देखिए वीडियो

जम्मू और कश्मीर से एक वीडियो सामने आया है। ये वीडियो जोजिला दर्रे है, जहां जम्मू –कश्मीर पुलिस के कुछ जवान अपनी गाड़ी के साथ हिमस्खन के बीच फंस गए। इन जवानों में सोनमर्ग के एसएचओ मंजूर अहमद भी शामिल हैं।

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फबाीर 1:15

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

14 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़

5 नवंबर 2018

ओवैसी 1:05

मुगल रोड से बर्फ हटाने का काम जारी, फंसे हुए लोगों को किया गया रेस्क्यू

5 नवंबर 2018

सत्यपाल 1:22

सत्यपाल मलिक ने अनिल परिहार की हत्या को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, बोले आतंकियों की कर ली गई है पहचान

5 नवंबर 2018

Related

आयरन लेडी को कभी नहीं भूल सकता देश
Jammu

आयरन लेडी को कभी नहीं भूल सकता देश

20 नवंबर 2018

सड़क हादसे में हेड कांस्टेबल जख्मी
Jammu

सड़क हादसे में हेड कांस्टेबल जख्मी

20 नवंबर 2018

dead alive mistry: officially dead man returned home in poonch jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कब्र में दफन होने के सात महीने बाद जिंदा लौटा युवक, परिजन और पुलिस हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी द्वारा मारे गए युवक का बनाया था वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
Jammu

जम्मू: आतंकियों ने पहली बार ISIS की तर्ज पर युवक की हत्या कर वीडियो किया जारी

17 नवंबर 2018

25 वोटों का बंडल गायब होने पर दो कर्मचारी सस्पेंड
Jammu

25 वोटों का बंडल गायब होने पर दो कर्मचारी सस्पेंड

20 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Jammu

पंजाब में गन्ना किसानों के रेल रोको आंदोलन से 71 ट्रेन कैंसिल और डायवर्ट

18 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.