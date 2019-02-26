शहर चुनें

12वीं की स्थगित परीक्षा

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 11:22 AM IST
जम्मू। राज्य बोर्ड की 12वीं की परीक्षा की नई तारीख घोषित कर दी गई है। यह परीक्षा अब तीन और 22 मार्च को आयोजित की जाएंगी। कर्फ्यू के चलते 23 और 26 फरवरी को होने वाली परीक्षाओं को स्थगित कर दिया गया था।
नई डेटशीट के मुताबिक 12वीं कक्षा की 3 मार्च को इंगलिश की और 22 मार्च को साइंस स्ट्रीम में भूगोल और आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम में साइकोलॉजी, भूगोल, म्यूजिक, फिलॉसिफी और एजुकेशन की परीक्षाएं होंगी। बाकी की परीक्षाएं निर्धारित समय पर ही होंगी। परीक्षा की नई तारीख जम्मू-कश्मीर बोर्ड ने अपनी साइट पर डाली है। ब्यूरो

