Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   कार की टक्कर से महिला की मौत

कार की टक्कर से महिला की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 01:56 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सांबा। जिला के सुपवाल पुलिस चौकी के अंतर्गत बाड़ियां में कार की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत हो गई। उसकी पहचान कमला देवी (70) पत्नी अमरनाथ निवासी दड़ुुई के रूप में हुई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार कि सोमवार दोपहर को कार (एचआर26वीटी 6951) ने मार्ग पर महिला को टक्कर मार दी, जिस कारण उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कार के चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसकी पहचान रवींद्र सिंह निवासी रिहाड़ी के रूप में हुई है। उधर, पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया।

