पांच दिनों के बाद जनजीवन हुआ सामान्य।

पांच दिनों के बाद जनजीवन हुआ सामान्य।

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 12:15 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आठवीं, नौवीं की परीक्षा शुरू
रियासी। बुधवार को क्षेत्र में पांचवें दिन चहल-पहल देखी गई। इस दौरान लोगों ने बाजार में जरूरत की खरीदारी की। शादी समारोह वाले घरों के लोग भी खरीदारी करने पहुंचे। सोमवार को जम्मू बंद का असर रियासी में नहीं दिखा था। इस दौरान बंद करवाने सड़क पर उतरे युवाओं को भी वापस लौटना पड़ा था। बुधवार को कस्बे में लोगों की भीड़ जुटी। इसके साथ ही आठवीं व नौवीं कक्षा की परीक्षा शुरू हो गई। ब्यूरो
नोट खबर फोटो सहित।

Most Read

पुलवामा हमला
Jammu

पुलवामा हमला: एनआईए के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंची मारुति सुजुकी की टीम, सुलझ सकती है यह गुत्थी

जम्मू-पुलवामा के लेथपोरा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए आत्मघाती हमले को लेकर एनआईए की एक विशेष टीम डीजी एनआईए योगेश चंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में बुधवार को श्रीनगर पहुंची। उन्होंने घटना स्थल का जायजा लिया। साथ ही घटना को लेकर पुन: मामला दर्ज किया है।

20 फरवरी 2019

Jammu-Kashmir: Crpf vehicle turns turtle in shopian, six jawans injured
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सीआरपीएफ की गाड़ी हुई हादसे का शिकार, छह जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल

20 फरवरी 2019

Jammu-Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri
Jammu

नौशेरा सेक्टर में दूसरे दिन भी पाकिस्तान ने दागे गोले, 20 किमी तक सुनाई दर धमाकों की आवाज

20 फरवरी 2019

दुष्कर्म आरोपी को बरात जाने से पहले गिरफ्तार किया
Jammu

दुष्कर्म आरोपी को बरात जाने से पहले गिरफ्तार किया

21 फरवरी 2019

उत्तरी कमान के सेना कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उत्तरी कमान के सेना कमांडर ने घाटी की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला
Jammu

जानिए कौन है पुलवामा हमले का मास्टरमाइंड कामरान, जैश सरगना अजहर का था खास

18 फरवरी 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा ने की पाक पीएम की वकालत, कहा अभी कुर्सी संभाली है एक चांस मिलना चाहिए

19 फरवरी 2019

pulwama encounter: Para Commando Sandeep kumar succumbed, he was injured in gun fight in ratnipora
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में इलाज के दौरान एक और जवान शहीद

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक ने किया दूसरा कायराना हमला, इस बार भी ले ली एक मेजर की जान

16 फरवरी 2019

indian army
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले ने बढ़ाई ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट की चुनौती, अबतक शहीद हुए 60 जवान

20 फरवरी 2019

