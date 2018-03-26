शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   1 army man dead and 9 injured in an accident in Pulwama's Awantipora.

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलवामा में सेना के वाहन और ट्रक में टक्कर, 1 जवान शहीद, 9 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 12:04 PM IST
army vehicle
army vehicle - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के अवंतीपोरा इलाके में सेना का वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इस हादसे में भारतीय सेना का एक जवान मौके पर ही शहीद हो गया जबकि नौ अन्य जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार सेना के एक वाहन से सेना के कुछ जवान कही जा रहे थे।
इसी बीच सामने से आ रही एक अन्य तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सेना के वाहन को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिसके बाद सैन्य वाहन में मौजूद 9 जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए जबकि एक जवान मौके पर ही शहीद हो गया। 

दोनों वाहनों के बीच टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रक के परख्च्चे उड़ गए। घायल जवानों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है। हालांकि उनकी हालत अभी भी नाजुक बनी हुई है। घटना के तुरंत बाद स्थानीय प्रशासन के साथ ही सेना के अन्य आलाधिकारी मौके से पहुंच गए और मामले की छानबीन में जुट गए। 


pulwama road accident army truck accident awantipora accident

