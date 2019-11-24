शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Udhampur ›   ncc cadet

एपीएस ने एनसीसी डे मनाया

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Nov 2019 01:18 AM IST
arpy public scjool dhar road kay student ncc day manatey
arpy public scjool dhar road kay student ncc day manatey - फोटो : UDHAMPUR
ख़बर सुनें
उधमपुर। एपीएस धार रोड में शनिवार को एनसीसी-डे मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर एनसीसी कैडेटों ने वृद्ध आश्रम और बाल आश्रम जाकर बच्चों व वृद्धों के साथ समय व्यतीत किया। एनसीसी के सदस्यों ने वृद्ध आश्रम जाकर लोगों की परेशानी को सुना और हर संभव सहायता का भी आश्वासन दिया। स्कूल वापस पहुंचने पर प्रिंसिपल ज्योति बड़याल ने विद्यार्थियों को एनसीसी-डे के महत्व के बारे में जानकारी देकर जागरूक किया। उन्होंने कहा कि एनसीसी के सदस्यों को हमेशा जरूरतमंद लोगों की सहायता को आगे आना चाहिए। साथ ही बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का भी संदेश विद्यार्थियों को दिया- ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

महाराष्ट्र में बहुमत साबित करना आसान नहीं होगा
India News

पवार का दावा: संख्या बल हमारे पास.. सरकार बनाएंगे, उद्धव बोले- लोकतंत्र के नाम पर खेल

23 नवंबर 2019

IAS Officer
Education

मां ने सातवीं तो पिता ने तीसरी तक की है पढ़ाई, अब बेटा बना IAS, आखिर क्या थी ये 123 स्ट्रेटजी

23 नवंबर 2019

व्यापार मेला में मिर्जापुर से आए कालीन
Delhi NCR

'लोग आते तो हैं, लेकिन कीमत सुनकर चले जाते हैं', व्यापार मेले में छलक पड़ा कालीन कारीगर का दर्द

23 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कप्तान कोहली ने तोड़ा पोंटिंग के शतकों का रिकॉर्ड, खोले गुलाबी गेंद के धागे

23 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और रिकी पोंटिंग
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कप्तान कोहली ने तोड़ा पोंटिंग के शतकों का रिकॉर्ड, खोले गुलाबी गेंद के धागे

23 नवंबर 2019

ias srishti
Education

UPSC: राज्य सभा टीवी देखकर पाई थी 5वीं रैंक, ये रणनीति अपनाकर पहले ही अटेंप्ट में बन गई IAS

23 नवंबर 2019

शनिदेव
Astrology

शनि 2020: ऐसे लोगों पर शनि की रहती है टेढ़ी नजर, कहीं आप पर तो नहीं शनि की छाया

23 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ncc cadet
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

know how to worship god
Religion

धर्म: नियमित पूजा-पाठ करने वालों को जरूर करना चाहिए ये काम

23 नवंबर 2019

those 5 mistake in your daily life goddess laxmi not happy
Wellness

रोजाना 5 गलतियां करने वाले लोगों के घर कभी नहीं आती मां लक्ष्मी

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर के शव को ले जाते लोग
Chandigarh

चूड़धार यात्रा पर गए पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ के चिकित्सक की मौत

23 नवंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvBAN: जीत से पहले ही टीम इंडिया ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा अंग्रेजों का 10 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

23 नवंबर 2019

उमेश यादव
Cricket News

कभी लगातार छक्के जड़ रचा था इतिहास, अब शून्य पर आउट होते ही उमेश ने बनाया शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टुनटुन
Bollywood

'टुन टुन' से शादी के लिए पाकिस्तान छोड़ भारत आ गया था ये शख्स, पति की मौत के बाद छोड़ी फिल्में

23 नवंबर 2019

Kumar Vishwas on maharashtra government formation trolls amit shah sanjay raut
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र में बनी फडणवीस सरकार, कुमार विश्वास ने शाह से पूछा- कर कैसे लेते हैं ये आप? मने कैसे?

23 नवंबर 2019

खादर क्षेत्र से बरामद साध्वी का शव लेकर जाते ग्रामीण
Meerut

साध्वी हत्याकांड में अब तक हुए ये खुलासे, जांच में जुटी चार टीमें, खेत में निर्वस्त्र मिला था शव 

23 नवंबर 2019

सेलिना
Bollywood

निजी जिंदगी के बारे में इस अभिनेत्री ने खोला था ऐसा राज, कई साल तक रहीं सदमे में

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

राजनीति की आधी हकीकत-आधा फसाना बन गए हैं 'मराठा सरदार' शरद पवार

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक दिसंबर से चार पहिया वाहनों पर फास्ट टैग जरूरी, यह होंगे खास बदलाव

एक दिसंबर से केंद्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू कश्मीर के सभी टोल प्लाजा पर डिजिटल पेमेंट के माध्यम से ही टोल लिया जाएगा। ऐसे में नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने वाहन चालकों व मालिकों से अपील की है कि वह अपने वाहनों पर फास्ट टैग लगा लें।

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ramban main girri pasion safh kartee machine
Udhampur

12 घंटे बंद रहा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, दिन भर परेशान रहे यात्री व चालक

24 नवंबर 2019

panchari main nursary lagga kar logo ko podhe bantney wala
Udhampur

पौध रोपण के लिए पंचैरी में तैयार की नर्सरी

24 नवंबर 2019

udhampur main sham kay mousam ka nazara
Udhampur

दिन भर बदलता रहा मौसम का मिजाज

24 नवंबर 2019

municipl commety
Udhampur

एनजीटी के जुर्माने के खिलाफ कोर्ट का सहारा लेगी नगर परिषद

24 नवंबर 2019

cosrt news
Udhampur

वीडिया कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जिला अदालत से दी जाने लगी कैदियों को रिमांड

24 नवंबर 2019

fire fighting
Udhampur

मेन बाजार में पुराने मकान में लगी आग

24 नवंबर 2019

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल प्रशासन में बडे़ स्तर पर फेरबदल की तैयारी, होंगे तबादले

18 नवंबर 2019

डोडा के भारा गांव में पार्क के उद्घाटन के दौरान शहीद को श्रद्धांजलि देते लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर स?
Udhampur

शहीद चुन्नी लाल की याद में तैयार पार्क जनता को किया समर्पित

23 नवंबर 2019

कार्यक्रम के बारे में जानकारी देते डीसी डा. सिंगला।
Udhampur

जिले की प्रत्येक पंचायत में एक अधिकारी गुजारेगा दो दिन और एक रात

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

राज्यपाल के फैसले के खिलाफ कांग्रेस-एनसीपी-शिवसेना, कल 11.30 बजे होगी सुप्रीम कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई

महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल के फैसले के खिलाफ शिवसेना, राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस की संयुक्त याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रविवार को सुबह 11:30 बजे सुनवाई होगी।

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 4:03

महाराष्ट्र की सियासत में बड़ा सियासी उलटफेर, अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची महाराष्ट्र की सियासी जंग

23 नवंबर 2019

हादसा 1:03

हैदराबाद में हुआ दिल दहला देने वाला हादसा, फ्लाईओवर से गिरी अनियंत्रित कार

23 नवंबर 2019

शबाना आजमी 3:03

शबाना आजमी की मां शौकत कैफी का देहांत, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़ा बॉलीवुड

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:01

महाराष्ट्र : क्या दलबदल कानून फंसा देगा पेंच?, भाजपा-अजित पवार के लिए मुश्किल है अभी राह

23 नवंबर 2019

Related

मिनी स्टेडियम में आयोजित वालीबाल टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में भिड़ते खिलाड़ी।
Udhampur

उधमपुर वालीबाल क्लब बना विजेता

23 नवंबर 2019

traffic roots blocked
Udhampur

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर जाम से अंदरूनी रूट भी प्रभावित

22 नवंबर 2019

त्रिकुटा पर्वत पर छाए हुए काले बादल
Udhampur

उधमपुर में दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, शाम को तापमान गिरा

20 नवंबर 2019

accident
Udhampur

ट्रक खाई में गिरने से दो की मौत

20 नवंबर 2019

checking
Udhampur

थानों की चैकिंग, रिकॉर्ड के रखरखाव में मिली खामियां

20 नवंबर 2019

water problem
Udhampur

35 साल पहले डाले पाइप, आज तक नहीं आया पानी

20 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited