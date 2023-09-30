जम्मू कश्मीर: नागबल के जंगलों में आतंकियों ने बना रखे थे ठिकाने, सुरक्षाबलों ने किए ध्वस्त

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
दक्षिण कश्मीर में शनिवार को सुरक्षा बलों ने दो आतंकवादी ठिकानों का भंडाफोड़ करने किया है। सुरक्षाबलों ने पुलवामा जिले के त्राल के नागबल के जंगलों में दो आतंकी ठिकानों को ध्वस्त किया।
VIDEO | Security forces busted two militant hideouts in the Nagbal Forest area in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zT2mxKF3yJ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2023
