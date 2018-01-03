Download App
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Sirmour ›   बोलेरो गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गए शातिर

बोलेरो गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गए शातिर

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 07:24 PM IST
बोलेरो गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गए शातिर
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो सराहां (सिरमौर)।
पच्छाद क्षेत्र के बनाहं धीनी पंचायत में सड़क किनारे खड़ी बोलेरो गाड़ी को लेकर शातिर लेकर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। अभी तक गाड़ी की चोरी करने वालों का सुराग नहीं लगाया है।

पुलिस के अनुसार गाड़ी के मालिक प्रदीप कुमार ने बोलेरो गाड़ी घर के समीप ही खड़ी की थी। गाड़ी मालिक प्रदीप कुमार ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी है कि वह 1 जनवरी को गाड़ी को बनाहं की सेर अपने घर के पास ही खड़ी करके गए थे। जब दो जनवरी की शाम सवा सात बजे वह वहां पहुंचा तो गाड़ी गायब थी।

प्रदीप कुमार ने पहले आसपास के लोगों से गाड़ी के संदर्भ में पूछा, लेकिन उसका कहीं पता नहीं चल पाया। लिहाजा, उन्होंने थाना में इसकी शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी। डीएसपी मीनाक्षी भारद्वाज ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस छानबीन कर रही है।

