माल रोड से नहीं गुजरी वाहनों वाली झांकियां
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 07:17 PM IST
माल रोड से नहीं गुजरी वाहनों वाली झांकियां
मनाली (कुल्लू)। राष्ट्र स्तरीय शरदोत्सव के पहले दिन का मुख्य आकर्षण लोक संस्कृति की झांकियों को देखने के लिए सैकड़ों सैलानी व अन्य लोग माल रोड पर पहुंचे लेकिन वाहनों वाली मुख्य झांकियां माल रोड होकर नहीं गुजरीं। जिसके कारण माल रोड पर खड़े पर्यटक कुल्लवी पुरातन जीवनशैली को नहीं देख पाए।
मनाली सर्किट हाउस से निकली झांकियां जीरो चौक से होते हुए माल रोड होकर आइबैक्स चौक का चक्कर काटते हुए वापस हुईं लेकिन वाहनों की झांकियां जीरो चौक से स्कूल की तरफ मुड़ गई। जिस कारण माल रोड पर मौजूद सैलानी इसे नहीं देख पाए। माल रोड पर उमड़ी भीड़ के बीच सैलानी इन झांकियों को देखने के लिए चौक तक भी नहीं पहुंच पाए। हालांकि गत वर्ष माल रोड होकर ही वाहनों की झांकियां निकाली गई थी लेकिन इस बार वाहनों की झांकियों के रूट में फेरबदल कर दिया गया। जिसकी सूचना न होने पर पर्यटक इन्हें नहीं देख पाए। इधर, डीएसपी मनाली पुनीत रघु ने बताया कि माल रोड से वाहनों वाली झांकियां भेजने के लिए अनुमति नहीं मिल पाई है। जिस पर वाहनों वाली झांकियों का रूट बदला गया है।
