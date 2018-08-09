शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   दो गाडिय़ों की टक्कर में दो घायल

दो गाडिय़ों की टक्कर में दो घायल

Shimla Bureau Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 07:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दो कारों की टक्कर में महिला और लड़की घायल
नादौन (हमीरपुर)। थाना क्षेत्र नादौन के अंतर्गत भरमोटी गांव के पास दो कारों की टक्कर में महिला और लड़की घायल हो गए हैं। वहीं दूसरी कार के चालक को भी हल्की चोटें आई हैं। वीरवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे एक कार में सवार तीन लोग पालमपुर से वाया नादौन होकर परागपुर जा रहे थे। रास्ते में होशियारपुर की ओर से आ रही एक अन्य कार के साथ भरमोटी गांव के नजदीक एनएच-70 पर जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। इसमें परागपुर जा रही कार में सवार एक महिला व लड़की घायल हो गई। जबकि दूसरे कार के चालक को चोटें आई हैं। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया। इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी नादौन महिंद्र सिंह परमार का कहना है कि इस हादसे की पुलिस के पास कोई भी शिकायत दर्ज नहीं हुई है। शिकायत पर मामले की छानबीन की जाएगी।

Recommended

Arun jaitley
Delhi NCR

संसद में अरुण जेटली ने पीएम मोदी से नहीं मिलाया हाथ, ये तस्वीर है गवाह

9 अगस्त 2018

राज्यसभा उपसभापति, हरिवंश
India News

राज्यसभा उपसभापति चुनाव: पीएम मोदी ने की हरिवंश की तारीफ, कहा- सदन अब 'हरिभरोसे'

9 अगस्त 2018

रोहित बाएं (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

मेरठ में दलित-ठाकुरों के बीच खूनी संघर्ष में एक युवक की हत्या, सिर पीट-पीटकर रोया कांस्टेबल

9 अगस्त 2018

kejriwal baijal
Delhi NCR

जब केजरीवाल की बात पर ठहाके मारकर हंसे अनिल बैजल, मुद्दतों में दिखती है ऐसी तस्वीर

9 अगस्त 2018

रोहतक में ऑनर किलिंग
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: लड़की को सरेआम दी गई प्यार करने की खौफनाक सजा, ऐसे मारा तड़प-तड़प कर मर गई

9 अगस्त 2018

दलाई लामा
India News

महात्मा गांधी चाहते थे जिन्ना प्रधानमंत्री बनें, मगर नेहरू ने स्वीकार नहीं किया: दलाई लामा

9 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

Independence Day: ये 7 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स निभा चुके हैं शहीद भगत सिंह का रोल, ये रही थी हिट फिल्म

9 अगस्त 2018

pregnant women
Fitness

सूर्य ग्रहण 2018: 11 अगस्त को साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण, प्रेगनेंट महिलाएं जरूर बरतें ये सावधानियां

9 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

कंगना ने फिर दिया बेबाक बयान- 'मैं इतनी सफल हूं कि राजनीति में जाने की जरूरत नहीं'

9 अगस्त 2018

File Pic
Bollywood

महेश बाबू की दादी सास ने फिल्मों में ढाया था कहर, 1938 में बिकिनी पहन सभी एक्ट्रेस को किया था ढेर

9 अगस्त 2018

करीना कपूर
Bollywood

मां बनने के बाद भी नहीं खत्म हुआ करीना का स्टार पावर, एक हिट के बाद ही इतने करोड़ रुपए बढ़ाई फीस

9 अगस्त 2018

first look out of Shahid Kapoor in his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Bollywood

'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' में शाहिद कपूर के लुक का हुआ खुलासा, कल रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

9 अगस्त 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

हर फिल्म में मेकर्स से मनमानी करते हैं सलमान खान, इस चक्कर में हाथ से निकली बड़े बजट की मूवी

9 अगस्त 2018

madhu chopra
Bollywood

'भारत' छोड़ने के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं इमोशनल, मां के नाम लिख डाली 'चिट्ठी'

9 अगस्त 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

मोटी रकम के विज्ञापन ठुकरा चुके हैं ये 8 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इस फ्लॉप एक्टर को मिला था 10 करोड़ का ऑफर

9 अगस्त 2018

Indian Army Soldier Dance
Weird Stories

मन बहलाने के लिए फौजियों ने किया ऐसा डांस, बॉलीवुड की चिकनी चमेली के भी छूट जाएंगे पसीने...

9 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में राहुल के चुनावी आगाज से पहले भाजपा ने अटकाया रोड़ा, रोड शो पर आमने-सामने

राजस्थान में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के बाद कांग्रेस की ओर से चुनावी आगाज करने के लिए पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी शनिवार को आएंगे।

9 अगस्त 2018

bjp leader ram singh
Shimla

निगमों-बोर्डों में नहीं होंगी गैर जरूरी नियुक्तियां: राम सिंह

9 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

केन्या की छात्रा बच्चों को बांट रही थी बिस्कुट, इधर पर्स से गायब हो गए 200 डॉलर

9 अगस्त 2018

How did girija tripathi became millionaire to running a sewing center
Uttar Pradesh

देवरिया कांड: आखिर एक सिलाई केंद्र चलाने वाली साधारण सी महिला कैसे बन गई करोड़ों की मालकिन

9 अगस्त 2018

रोड पर खड़े कैंटर में रोडवेज बस ने पीछे से मारी टक्कर
Noida

रोड पर खड़े कैंटर में रोडवेज बस ने पीछे से मारी टक्कर

9 अगस्त 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अगर मनरेगा की सही जानकारी होती तो अब तक कृषि की तस्वीर बदल जाती: योगी आदित्यनाथ

9 अगस्त 2018

जिग्नेश मेवानी
Varanasi

बनारस पहुंचे दलित नेता जिग्नेश मेवानी, कहा- अगर ऐसा हुआ तो हो जाएगी पीएम मोदी की घर वापसी

9 अगस्त 2018

एक्टिव केस फाइंडिंग कार्यक्रम की जानकारी दी
Hamirpur (Himachal)

एक्टिव केस फाइंडिंग कार्यक्रम की जानकारी दी

9 अगस्त 2018

BJP president amit shah on a visit to shimla 16 august
Shimla

इस दिन एक दिवसीय दौरे पर शिमला आएंगे अमित शाह

9 अगस्त 2018

Himachal school lecturers association kesar thakur statement
Shimla

कम परिणाम के लिए शिक्षकों को दोषी मानना गलत: केसर

9 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: HRTC कर्मचारी अध्यक्ष की चप्पलों से पिटाई

हिमाचल के हमीरपुर में एचआरटीसी कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शंकर सिंह ठाकुर की चप्पलों से पिटाई करने का मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल शंकर हमीरपुर में एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने आए थे, तभी एक महिला ने उनके चप्पल मार दी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

23 जून 2018

hamripur pitai 3:11

VIDEO: पिटाई के बाद मजनू का उतरा ‘आशिकी’ का भूत

19 मई 2018

बैंक लूट 1:06

पीएनबी के लॉकर में लगाई सेंध तो लुटेरों को मिला ये!

9 मई 2018

महासंग्राम 2017, हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव 3:00

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए हमीरपुर जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

3 नवंबर 2017

PREM KUMAR DHUMAL 3:04

झूठी घोषणाएं करने वाली सरकार के जाने का वक्त: धूमल

14 अक्टूबर 2017

Related

कांवडियों ने भगवान शिव का किया जलाभिषेक
Palwal

कांवडियों ने भगवान शिव का किया जलाभिषेक

9 अगस्त 2018

Contract employees federation demand for regularization in Two years
Shimla

चुनाव से पहले किया वादा पूरा करे सरकार: महासंघ

9 अगस्त 2018

vk singh said Gajanand of Jaipur locked in Pakistan jail can be released on August 13
Rajasthan

पाकिस्तान जेल में बंद जयपुर के गजानंद 13 अगस्त को हो सकते हैं रिहा, जनरल वीके सिंह

9 अगस्त 2018

बसपा के मध्य प्रदेश प्रभारी पार्टी से निष्कासित-Lalitpur
Jhansi

बसपा के मध्य प्रदेश प्रभारी पार्टी से निष्कासित-Lalitpur

9 अगस्त 2018

CM Jairam Thakur Statement over HPU Shimla VC Professor Sikander Kumar
Shimla

एचपीयू को नई दिशा देंगे डॉ. सिकंदर: सीएम जयराम

9 अगस्त 2018

Himachal govt U Turn on seniority benefits for ex servicemen in State Government Job
Shimla

पूर्व सैनिकों को वरिष्ठता लाभ देने पर सरकार ने लिया यू टर्न

9 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.