शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   टोके की चपेट में आई महिला की मौत

टोके की चपेट में आई महिला की मौत

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 06:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
टोके की चपेट में आई महिला की मौत
चंडीगढ़ के निजी अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान तोड़ा दम
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जलाड़ी/रंगस (हमीरपुर)। उपमंडल नादौन की बूणी पंचायत के गांव बाड़ी की एक महिला की टोके की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। बाड़ी गांव की 52 वर्षीय विशनो देवी 23 जुलाई को टोके से पशुओं के लिए घास काट रही थी कि अचानक उसकी चुन्नी टोके की चपेट में आ गई और वह झटके से टोके की मोटर पर गिर गई। इस कारण उसे सिर पर गहरी चोटें आईं। चंडीगढ़ में उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। महिला की मौत से गांव में शोक की लहर है।
उधर, पंचायत प्रधान बूणी नीता देवी का कहना है कि टोके में घास काटते समय उसकी चपेट में आई विशनो देवी की शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ के निजी अस्पताल में मौत हो गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि टोके में महिला की चुन्नी फंस गई। इस कारण वह टोके के साथ लगी मोटर पर गिर गई और उसके सिर पर गहरी चोटें आईं। इसके बाद महिला को हमीरपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। जहां से उसे पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया गया। पीजीआई के बाद महिला के परिजन महिला को चंडीगढ़ के ही निजी अस्पताल में ले आए। जहां शनिवार सुबह छह बजे महिला की मृत्यु हो गई। शनिवार शाम को महिला का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan
Bollywood

ये 5 बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार देते हैं बॉडीगार्ड को सबसे मोटी सैलरी, 'किंग खान' यहां भी टॉप पर

28 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

पत्नी को रानी बना सिर पर बैठाकर रखते हैं ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, सभी करते हैं बेइंतहा प्यार

28 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के तीनों खान संग फिल्म कर चुकी हैं ये 9 एक्ट्रेस, आखिरी वाली को नहीं मिला अभी तक मौका

28 जुलाई 2018

Prakash Jha
Bollywood

आनंद कुमार के बाद बिहार की एक और शख्सियत पर बनेगी बॉलीवुड फिल्म, प्रकाश झा ने किया ऐलान

28 जुलाई 2018

bepannaah jennifer winget
Television

खुले में लिपलॉक करते नजर आए थे ये 5 टीवी कपल, अवार्ड फंक्शन में इस जोड़ी ने की थी हद पार

28 जुलाई 2018

sonam and anand
Bollywood

31 साल पहले रिलीज हुई फिल्म को सोनम इस तरह कर रही हैं प्रमोट, कनेक्शन अनिल कपूर से जुड़ा

28 जुलाई 2018

संजीव श्रीवास्तव
Bollywood

डांसिंग अंकल के सितारे बुलंदी पर, सलमान-गोविंद से मिलने के बाद अब पहली फिल्म भी हुई रिलीज

28 जुलाई 2018

world hepatitis day 2018
Yoga and Health

वर्ल्ड हेपेटाइटिस डे: इस बीमारी के हैं शिकार, तो जान लें कैसी होनी चाहिए आपकी डाइट

28 जुलाई 2018

indian railway rrb group c exam know how to check exam center
Government Jobs

RRB Recruitment 2018: रेलवे भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र की लिस्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

28 जुलाई 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से 10 साल बड़ी प्रियंका की कुल कमाई बेहद मामूली, देसी गर्ल से भी बड़े स्टार हैं निक जोनस

28 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

rajasthan assembly election: Ashok Gehlot described himself as Rajasthan Chief Ministerial candidate
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व विवाद के बीच गहलोत बोले- सीएम का चेहरा है आपके सामने

राजस्थान में कांग्रेस में नेतृत्व विवाद के चलते आलाकमान की परेशानी कम होती नहीं दिख रही है। अब राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अशोक गहलोत ने खुद की ओर इशारा करते हुए बयान दिया है कि सीएम का चेहरा सालों से आपके सामने है। 

28 जुलाई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अब 'नेताजी' को सुरक्षा देने वाले थानेदारों की खैर नहीं

28 जुलाई 2018

प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष मदन लाल सैनी
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में विधायकों के टिकट कटने के बयान से मची भाजपा में खलबली

28 जुलाई 2018

कफालका-शिमला हैरिटेज रेलवे ट्रेक पर चट्टान गिरने से रूके ट्रेन के पहिए
Solan

कफालका-शिमला हैरिटेज रेलवे ट्रेक पर चट्टान गिरने से रूके ट्रेन के पहिए

28 जुलाई 2018

twelve passengers injured in hrtc bus accident at kangra
Shimla

सड़क से नीचे पलटी एचआरटीसी की बस, 12 यात्री घायल

28 जुलाई 2018

Girl's Home Rape Scandal: 6 out of 29 girls had been pregnant and three abortion
Bihar

बालिका गृह रेप कांड में नया खुलासा, 29 नहीं 34 बच्चियों से हुआ था रेप

28 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहारः आरा के जहरीली शराब कांड में 14 दोषियों को मिली उम्रकैद की सजा

28 जुलाई 2018

70 kanwariyas including 15 muslims from Deoria UP begin their journey to babadham Deoghar
Jharkhand

झारखंड के बाबाधाम में कांवड़ चढ़ाने पहुंचे यूपी से मुस्लिम समुदाय के भक्त

28 जुलाई 2018

गरीबों, मजलूमों तक न्याय पहुंचाना हमारा लक्ष्य: मधु
Pratapgarh

गरीबों, मजलूमों तक न्याय पहुंचाना हमारा लक्ष्य: मधु

28 जुलाई 2018

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती ने की पीएम मोदी से अपील, कहा- आगे बढ़े पाक से बातचीत तभी सुधरेंगे हालात

28 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: HRTC कर्मचारी अध्यक्ष की चप्पलों से पिटाई

हिमाचल के हमीरपुर में एचआरटीसी कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शंकर सिंह ठाकुर की चप्पलों से पिटाई करने का मामला सामने आया है। दरअसल शंकर हमीरपुर में एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने आए थे, तभी एक महिला ने उनके चप्पल मार दी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

23 जून 2018

hamripur pitai 3:11

VIDEO: पिटाई के बाद मजनू का उतरा ‘आशिकी’ का भूत

19 मई 2018

बैंक लूट 1:06

पीएनबी के लॉकर में लगाई सेंध तो लुटेरों को मिला ये!

9 मई 2018

महासंग्राम 2017, हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव 3:00

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए हमीरपुर जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

3 नवंबर 2017

PREM KUMAR DHUMAL 3:04

झूठी घोषणाएं करने वाली सरकार के जाने का वक्त: धूमल

14 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

Jashoda Ben in Haldwani
Dehradun

हल्द्वानी पहुंचीं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की पत्नी जशोदा बेन, लोगों ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

28 जुलाई 2018

Lord Shiva
Dehradun

60 हजार वर्ष तक समाधिस्थ होकर महादेव ने किया था विष की ज्वाला को शांत, यह है वह खास जगह

28 जुलाई 2018

kanwar yatra 2018
Dehradun

कांवड़ मेलाः लाखों की संख्या में हरिद्वार पहुंचे कांवड़िये पर इस बार नहीं कर पाएंगे यह काम

28 जुलाई 2018

Women's Hockey World Cup: India face USA in do or die game
Hockey

महिला हॉकी विश्व कप: अमेरिका के खिलाफ भारत के लिए करो या मरो का मुकाबला

28 जुलाई 2018

River canals
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बारिश से बंद हुए यमुनोत्री हाईवे पर फंसे यात्री, उफान पर आए नदी नाले

28 जुलाई 2018

Infiltration
Dehradun

भारतीय सीमा में फिर चीनी घुसपैठ, चरवाहों को क्षेत्र से चले जाने के लिए किया चीनी सैनिकों ने इशारा

28 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.