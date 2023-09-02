Haryana: कल भिवानी में पंजाब, दिल्ली के सीएम सहित हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री रहेंगे मौजूद, सियासी पारा चढ़ा

हरियाणा में 2024 के चुनावी आगाज से पहले ही सियासी सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। भिवानी में तीन सितंबर को दिल्ली और पंजाब सूबे के मुख्यमंत्रियों का एक साथ भिवानी आगमन होगा। इसी दिन हरियाणा के उप मुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला भी भिवानी में कार्यकर्ताओं से रूबरू होंगे। आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से संगठन को मजबूती देने के लिए प्रदेश स्तर पर बड़ी तेजी से कार्य किया जा रहा है।

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce poll guarantees for the people of Rajasthan at an event in Jaipur on September 4. At the event, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present with him. On September 3, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will administer the oath to…