Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Patient mafia in Gorakhpur Brokers take rupess for free treatment check-up and medicine

स्वस्थ पेशे की बीमार तस्वीर: मुफ्त इलाज, जांच-दवा में भी गरीबों का खून चूस रहे दलाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2023 11:42 AM IST
सार

19 जुलाई को कमिश्नर ने सभी विभागों के साथ बैठक की थी, जिसमें जिला अस्पताल में पुलिस चौकी खोलने का फैसला लिया गया था। पुलिस अस्पताल प्रशासन से जगह मांग रही है। लेकिन, दो महीने का समय बीत गया, न तो जगह मिल पाई और न ही चौकी खुली।

Patient mafia in Gorakhpur Brokers take rupess for free treatment check-up and medicine
जिला चिकित्सालय ओपीडी में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए लगी भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
Follow Us

जिला अस्पताल और मेडिकल कॉलेज में गरीबों के मुफ्त इलाज और दी जाने वाली दवाओं में भी दलालों ने नेटवर्क खड़ा कर कमीशन तय कर लिया है। मरीजों को जल्दी जांच रिपोर्ट दिलाने और तत्काल इलाज का झांसा देकर दलाल बाहर के प्राइवेट एक्सरे सेंटर व पैथालॉजी लेकर जाते हैं। हर मरीज पर कमीशन तय होता है।



एक्स-रे पर 100 रुपये और पैथालॉजी में 500 रुपये की जांच में 150 रुपये का कमीशन है। अगर जांच पांच सौ रुपये से ऊपर की है तो फिर कमीशन भी उसी हिसाब से बढ़ जाता है। कुछ यही हाल ऑपरेशन में लगने वाले उपकरणों और दवाओं का भी है। सादी पर्ची पर दवा लिखी जाती है और जिला अस्पताल के सामने से किसी भी दुकान से लीजिए, कमीशन तय हो जाता है।


बीआरडी और जिला अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों से ज्यादा हनक दलालों की है। जिला अस्पताल में तो डॉक्टर की कुर्सी पर दलाल के बैठने और धमकाने की हरकत ने यह पूरी तरह साबित ही कर दिया है। उसी के बाद अमर उजाला की पड़ताल में धंधेबाजों का खेल सामने आया है।

इसे भी पढ़ें: राप्ती नदी में मिला युवक का शव, नहीं हो सकी पहचान

मरीज बनकर जब दलाल से बात की गई तो पूरा खेल समझ में आ गया है। खास बात यह है कि धंधेबाजों ने इस खेल में कमीशन देने में पूरी ईमानदारी बरती। जिन अस्पताल, पैथालॉजी या मेडिकल स्टोर की दुकान पर मरीजों को ले जाते हैं, वहां से शाम को दलाल कमीशन वसूलते हैं। फिर लस्सी की दुकान में पीछे बैठकर हर डॉक्टर से जुड़े लोगों का हिसाब-किताब करके बड़ी ईमानदारी से कमीशन की रकम पहुंचा दी जाती है।

आश्चर्य तो इस बात का है कि इसे रोकने की जिम्मेदारी लिए बैठा स्वास्थ्य महकमा कार्रवाई तभी करता है, जब मामला तूल पकड़े या फिर कोई आकर उनके दफ्तर तक शिकायत करे। खुद से विभाग को इसकी फिक्र नहीं है, जिस वजह से न चाहते हुए भी मुफ्त की जांच, दवा और एक्स-रे के लिए लोगों को जेब ढीली करनी पड़ रही है।

इसे भी पढ़ें: युवक की पीटकर हत्या, पिता के शव पर सभी को बिलखता देख रोने लगी दो साल की आशी, मंजर देख रो पड़े ग्रामीण

मेडिकल कॉलेज में एंबुलेंस-कर्मचारियों की सांठगांठ

Patient mafia in Gorakhpur Brokers take rupess for free treatment check-up and medicine
बीआरडी में सीज एंबुलेंस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में भी यही नेटवर्क काम कर रहा है। यहां पर एंबुलेंस, अस्पताल कर्मचारियों की सांठगांठ से मरीजों को ठगा जाता है। यहां पर मरीजों से दवा, जांच के नाम पर खेल तो होता ही है, सीधे मरीज प्राइवेट अस्पतालों को बेच दिए जाते हैं। मामला तब ही खुलकर सामने आता है, जब कोई फरियादी पुलिस तक पहुंच जाता है और फिर जांच के नाम पर पुलिस इसमें घुसती है।

मरीज एंबुलेंस माफिया, खून माफिया सबका सच उजागर हो चुका है, लेकिन मेडिकल कॉलेज के जिम्मेदारों ने अब तक इसमें कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है। पुलिस ने फौरी तौर पर जिसे पकड़ा, उसे जेल भेज दिया, लेकिन मरीजों को स्थाई राहत देने की जिम्मेदारी जिनके पास है, वह खामोशी साधे हुए हैं। यहां पर दलालों का लंबा नेटवर्क हैं। इसमें अस्पताल के कर्मचारी भी शामिल हैं। मरीज को बेहतर इलाज का झांसा देकर कर्मचारी ही प्राइवेट अस्पताल ले जाने की सेटिंग करते हैं। फिर एंबुलेंस की मदद से भेजा जाता है। इस समय पुलिस ने सख्ती की है तो थोड़ा छिप-छिपाकर काम कर रहे हैं।

इसे भी पढ़ें: लखनऊ से आई टीम का सर्वे शुरू...सीएम की हरी झंडी का इंतजार

दलाल और एक मरीज के बीच बातचीत का अंश

स्थान जिला अस्पताल के एक्स-रे सेंटर, समय 12.30 बजे
सुबह 11 बजे सिकरीगंज की शिवकुमारी अपने बेटे के पैर का एक्स-रे कराने के लिए पहुंचीं। जब आईं तो पता चला कि क्षेत्रीय निदान केंद्र में पंजीकरण कराना होगा, इसके बाद एक्स-रे होगा। चोटिल बेटे को लेकर वह वहां गईं तो एक्स-रे सेंटर के बाहर आकर बारी आने का इंतजार कर रही थीं। तभी लंबी कद-काठी के पाल जी नाम से मशहूर बिचौलिया पहुंचा। हालचाल लेने का अंदाजा ऐसा था, जैसे कितना पुराना परिचित हो। फिर हुई बातचीत का अंश....

दलाल: क्या माता जी, क्या हाल है, का हो गया है बाबू को
महिला: बेटा ! छत की सीढ़ी से गिर गया है, पैर लगता है कि टूट गया है
दलाल: त जल्दी आवे के चाहीं, नंबर लग गईल बा एक्स-रे खातिर ?
महिला: हां, 11 बजे डॉक्टर साहब देख लिए हैं, फिर पंजीकरण कराकर आए हैं
दलाल: तब आज जांच होने में ही 1 से 1.30 बज जाएगा
महिला: हो जाएगा ना, बाबू का इलाज
दलाल : हो तो जाएगा, लेकिन डॉक्टर साहब 2 बजे तक उठ जाएंगे
महिला : मतलब, आज रिपोर्ट नहीं देखेंगे
दलाल: नहीं आज कहां रिपोर्ट मिल पाएगा
महिला : तब तो फिर आना पड़ेगा, क्या करूं बाबू
दलाल : चला बाहर करवा दी, 350 रुपया में तुरंत मिल जाइ
महिला : वहां तुरंत हो जाएगा न
दलाल : हां, रिपोर्ट भी दिलवा दूंगा, डॉक्टर साहब को दिखवा भी दूंगा
(महिला तैयार हो गई और फिर साथ में लेकर दलाल चला गया)

इसे भी पढ़ें: संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में गड्ढे में मिला शव, पहुंची पुलिस

सेटिंग के खेल में ही हुआ ओटी में विवाद

जिला अस्पताल के ओटी में सोमवार को सेटिंग के खेल में ही विवाद हुआ। दरअसल, हड्डी के ऑपरेशन में लगने वाले उपकरणों को लगाने से पहले स्टेलाइज करना होता है। जिला अस्पताल में इसकी सप्लाई होती नहीं है, इस वजह से मरीजों को बाहर से खरीदना होता है। मरीज को दुकान का नाम, दलाल ही बताते हैं, फिर वही ओटी तक उसे पहुंचाते भी हैं।

ओटी में उपकरण को लेकर आए एक दलाल की बात सोमवार को एक डॉक्टर को बुरी लग गई थी। दबी जुबान अस्पताल कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि एक दिन पहले धमकी देने वाला दलाल दूसरे डॉक्टर का करीबी है। इसी वजह से उस दिन आए डॉक्टर को गुस्सा आ गया, लेकिन अस्पताल प्रशासन का कहना है कि इस पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई की गई है। दलालों को चिह्नित कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इसे भी पढ़ें: GDA के नए उपाध्यक्ष आनंदवर्धन ने ग्रहण किया कार्यभार, बोले- गुणवत्तापूर्ण काम कराना ही उनकी प्राथमिता

दवाओं में इस तरह हो रहा खेल
जिला अस्पताल के बाहर दवा की दुकान पर लाइन से सादी पर्ची पर दवा का नाम लिखे लिए लोग खड़े हैं। पूछने पर बताते हैं, डॉक्टर साहब ने कुछ दवाएं ही अंदर से दीं.. वे बोले, अगर जल्दी ठीक होना हो तो बताओ बाहर से लिख दें। यह सुनने के बाद कोई भी मरीज या उसका तीमारदार हो, वह यही सोचता है कि चलो डॉक्टर की फीस तो नहीं देनी पड़ रही है, बाहर से ही दवा ले लेते हैं। फिर बाहर से दवा की पर्ची को सावधानी से लिखा जाता है।

दवा के दुकानदार एक बार जरूर पूछते हैं कि कितने नंबर कमरे में दिखाया है। कमरा नंबर मरीज को पर्ची काउंटर से बताया जाता है। कमरा नंबर को दवाओं की रकम के साथ दुकान पर रखे रजिस्टर पर दर्ज किया जाता है, ताकि शाम का हिसाब उसी हिसाब से हो सके। कई ऐसे भी दुकानदार हैं, जहां पर दलाल पहले से मौजूद होते हैं। ऐसा तब होता है, जब दवाओं की कीमत ज्यादा होती है और गड़बड़ी की आशंका होती है कि कहीं मरीज बाहर भालोटिया की ओर न चला जाए।

इसे भी पढ़ें: घर छोड़ने के बहाने की वारदात: पिपराइच में मासूम से शोहदे ने की शर्मनाक हरकत, पंचायत बोली- कर दो रफा-दफा

मेडिकल कॉलेज में सामने आ चुके हैं मामले

Patient mafia in Gorakhpur Brokers take rupess for free treatment check-up and medicine
जिला चिकित्सालय ओपीडी में लगी भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चार सितंबर 2023: देवरिया निवासी मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती एक मरीज को प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम में शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी कर ली गई थी। इसके लिए रात में प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस को बुलाया गया था। मरीज को अंदर से बाहर जाने के लिए जरूरी औपचारिकताएं पूरी हो रही थीं, लेकिन इसके पहले ही पुलिस को इसकी भनक लग गई थी।

पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस को सीज कर दिया, लेकिन आरोपी फरार हो गए थे। इसके पहले भी मरीजों की खरीद-फरोख्त पर रोक लगाने के दौरान ही पुलिस और एंबुलेंस मरीज माफिया से विवाद हो गया था। जिसके बाद पुलिस से हाथापाई की गई थी और पुलिस ने चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भी भेजा था।

इसे भी पढ़ें: चोरी से बढ़ा रहे थे व्यापार: फर्जी ई-वे बिल बना भेज रहे थे 16 करोड़ का कबाड़, जीएसटी टीम ने पकड़ा

चौकी खुलती तो फिर मेडिकल की तरह यहां पर भी पकड़ी जाती सेंटिंग

जिला अस्पताल में चल रहे खेल की जानकारी पुलिस को भी है और कमिश्नर को भी। 19 जुलाई को कमिश्नर ने सभी विभागों के साथ बैठक की थी, जिसमें जिला अस्पताल में पुलिस चौकी खोलने का फैसला लिया गया था। पुलिस की ओर से इसके लिए पहल भी गई थी। पुलिस अस्पताल प्रशासन से जगह मांग रही है। लेकिन, दो महीने का समय बीत गया, न तो जगह मिल पाई और न ही चौकी खुली। जाहिर है मेडिकल कॉलेज की तरह यहां पर भी चौकी खुले तो कुछ मामलों में ही सही, पुलिस सक्रिय होती, मामले भी सामने आते।

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें