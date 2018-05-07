शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   till tomorrow there is possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm in many states in india

इन राज्यों में बरसेगा मौसम का कहर, चलेगी धूल भरी आंधी और चमकेगी बिजली

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 01:56 PM IST
weather report
weather report - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मौसम विभाग ने सोमवार को ये जानकारी दी है कि कल तक कुछ राज्यों में धूल भरी आंधी और तूफान आने की पूर्ण संभावना है।
बता दें कि दिल्ली, हरियाणा और कई उत्तरपूर्वी राज्यों, जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में बारिश और आंधी आने की संभावना है। यह आंधी-तूफान मध्यम होंने की बाने कही जा रही है।
 
delhi ncr weather rain in delhi thunderstorm

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ईशा अंबानी
Bollywood

होने वाले दामाद के साथ इस्कॉन मंदिर पहुंचा अंबानी परिवार, इस रईस खानदान की बहू बनने जा रहीं ईशा

7 मई 2018

isha ambani with anand piramal
Weird Stories

अरबपति अंबानी की बेटी ईशा को प्रपोज करने के लिए आनंद ने क्या चुना, एक 'मंदिर', गजब

7 मई 2018

102 Not Out and Omerta
Bollywood

अमिताभ की '102 नॉट आउट' के सामने फेल हो गई राजकुमार राव की 'ओमर्टा', जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

7 मई 2018

Shamshera
Bollywood

बिग बी और आमिर के टक्कर देने बॉलीवुड में आया नया डकैत, तस्वीर देखकर भी हीरो को पहचानना मुश्किल

7 मई 2018

koffee with karan
Bollywood

अनुष्का-विराट को नहीं मना पाए करण जौहर, अब 20 साल बाद एक बार फिर ये तिकड़ी दिखेगी साथ

7 मई 2018

Esha Deol
Bollywood

7 महीने बाद सामने आई ईशा देओल की बेटी की पहली तस्वीर, देखते ही कह उठेंगे आप 'So Sweet'

7 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

VIDEO: मेहंदी सेरेमनी में रोमांटिक हुए दूल्हा-दुल्हन, ये गाना सुनते ही सोनम ने आनंद को लगा लिया गले

7 मई 2018

शाहरुख खान और आमिर खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख से लेकर आमिर तक, इन 5 बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज के साथ भी हुई एयरपोर्ट पर बदसलूकी

7 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

मेहंदी के दौरान सोनम ने पहना भारी-भरकम लहंगा, मगर चप्पल पर नहीं गई होगी किसी की नजर

7 मई 2018

Gina Stewart
Weird Stories

देखिए ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे हसीन दादी, 48 की उम्र में तस्वीरें लगती हैं 25 की उम्र से आधी

7 मई 2018

Most Read

विधायक अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी से शादी की खबरों पर विधायक अदिति सिंह ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

कांग्रेस की विधायक अदिति सिंह ने उनको व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर चल रही खबरों को कोरी अफवाह बताया है।

7 मई 2018

डेमो पिक्चर
Lucknow

सचिवायल में अब नहीं लटकायी जा सकेंगी फाइलें, आज से लागू हुई यह व्यवस्था

7 मई 2018

Railway staff thrashed by Government Railway Police constable at Patna Junction
Bihar

बहन को प्लेटफॉर्म छोड़ने आए रेलवे कर्मचारी की पुलिस ने की पिटाई, वीडियो वायरल

7 मई 2018

भाजपा सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले।
Lucknow

सावित्री बाई के बोल से खुल रही सरकार की पोल, बोलीं- गरीबों को सिर्फ झुनझुना पकड़ाया जा रहा

7 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अगर अाप भी ले रहे हैं सिगरेट का धुअां ताे हाे जाएं सावधान, कभी भी बज सकती है खतरे की घंटी

7 मई 2018

आरोपी हरपाल सिंह
Delhi NCR

एसएससी पेपर लीक: दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरोह के सरगना को किया गिरफ्तार

7 मई 2018

सुसाइ़ड
Dehradun

मां ने स्कूल जाने को लेकर डांटा तो नाबालिग ने पंखे से लटक कर दे दी जान

7 मई 2018

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear before Rajasthan Jodhpur court in black buck poaching case
Jaipur

काला हिरण मामला: सलमान खान की कोर्ट में हुई पेशी, सजा के खिलाफ याचिका पर 17 जुलाई को सुनवाई

7 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

जिन्ना विवाद: अब कांग्रेस के इस वरिष्ठ नेता ने आडवाणी को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

7 मई 2018

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

'दिखावे पर मत जाओ, आपन अकल लगाओ'

7 मई 2018

Related Videos

जो जीतेगा ‘बॉम्बे कर्नाटक’ उसके सर सजेगा कर्नाटक का ‘ताज’

कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव का प्रचार जोरों पर है। बीजेपी, कांग्रेस और जेडीएस चुनावी मैदान में जोर आजमाइश कर रही हैं। आरोप-प्रत्यारोप की राजनीतिक चरम पर है।

4 मई 2018

लूट हत्या 3:14

दिल्ली में लुटेरों ने दो बैंककर्मियों की हत्या कर 12 लाख रुपये लूटे

2 मई 2018

DELHI NEWS 1:46

आंखों में स्प्रे कर ज्वेलरी उड़ाने वाला शख्स ऐसे धरा गया

2 मई 2018

दिल्ली गोलीबारी 1:34

दिल्ली में डॉक्टर पर चलाई गई 30 राउंड गोलियां, हुआ ऐसा हाल

30 अप्रैल 2018

DELHI NEWS 1:10

प्रॉपर्टी विवाद में एक परिवार के तीन लोगों की ऐसे कर दी गई हत्या

27 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.