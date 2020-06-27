शहर चुनें
दिल्ली में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम में 25 और 21 पैसे की बढ़ोतरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 07:11 AM IST
पेट्रोल-डीजल
पेट्रोल-डीजल - फोटो : pixabay

दिल्ली में आज भी पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अब पेट्रोल 25 और डीजल 21 पैसे महंगा हो गया है। अब प्रति लीटर पेट्रोल के लिए 80.38 और डीजल के लिए 80.40 रुपये चुकाने होंगे।    
petrol and diesel price in delhi rate hike

