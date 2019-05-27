शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: अफीम और गांजे के साथ विदेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 06:57 PM IST
Haryana Police arrested a Polish national with opium and Cannabis
- फोटो : ANI
हरियाणा पुलिस ने गुरुग्राम से पोलैंड मूल के एक नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया है और उसके कब्जे से 345 ग्राम अफीम और 4.285 किलोग्राम गांजा बरामद किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस मामले में गिरफ्तारी के बाद केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है और मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
haryana police gururgram poland arrest cannabis ganja opium
