गुरुग्राम: अफीम और गांजे के साथ विदेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

हरियाणा पुलिस ने गुरुग्राम से पोलैंड मूल के एक नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया है और उसके कब्जे से 345 ग्राम अफीम और 4.285 किलोग्राम गांजा बरामद किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस मामले में गिरफ्तारी के बाद केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है और मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

