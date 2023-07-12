Delhi Murder: गीता कॉलोनी फ्लाईओवर इलाके के पास कई टुकड़ों में मिला लड़की का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Delhi Police recovers the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near Geeta Colony flyover area. Police present at the spot.
More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/F68RdUaifx— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
