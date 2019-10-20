शहर चुनें

निजी वाहनों पर कार्रवाई, प्रदूषण फैला रहीं रोडवेज बसों पर मेहरबानी

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 12:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
निजी वाहनों पर कार्रवाई, प्रदूषण फैला रही रोडवेज बसों पर मेहरबानी
गाजियाबाद। जिले में प्रदूषण फैला रहे निजी वाहनों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है, जबकि रोडवेज बसों पर पुलिस और परिवहन विभाग मेहरबानी दिखा रहा है। शहर के अंदर डग्गामार वाहन भी प्रदूषण फैला रहे हैं। ट्रैफिक पुलिस से लेकर परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारी कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं।
निजी वाहनों के खिलाफ तो परिवहन विभाग से लेकर ट्रैफिक पुलिस तक कार्रवाई करती है। जब रोडवेज बसों की बात आती है तो अधिकारी कार्रवाई करने से बचते हैं। जो शहर में सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण का जहर घोल रही है। कुछ डग्गामार वाहन भी शहर में जहर घोल रहे हैं। परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कोई भी बस हो, नियम तोड़ने वाले प्रत्येक वाहन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो जून में हॉर्न और प्रदूषण के 382, जुलाई 138, अगस्त 110, सितंबर 71 चालान हुए हैं। आरटीओ अजय कुमार त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि डग्गामार वाहनों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जाती है। प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले वाहनों पर विशेष कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
bus roadways
महिला से हाथापाई करते गाजियाबाद पुलिस के दरोगा
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: महिला के साथ की हाथापाई, तबादले से दरोगा की शामत आई

मेहंदी लगवाने गई एक महिला के साथ हाथापाई करने वाले दरोगा पर कार्रवाई की गई है। घटना तुराबनगर इलाके की है। मारपीट की वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। जिसके बाद स्थानीय अधिकारियों से लेकर लखनऊ तक संज्ञान लिया गया।

19 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कंफर्म सीट चाहिए तो देना होगा ज्यादा किराया, रेलवे ने चलाई सुविधा स्पेशल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

तीन रात एलिवेटेड रोड से नहीं जा सकेंगे दिल्ली, 18 से 20 अक्तूबर तक रहेगा डायवर्जन

18 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

करवा चौथ के दिन फांसी पर झूली विवाहिता, थाने पर हंगामा

18 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस कस्टडी में युवक की मौत का आरोप लगने के बाद थाने के बाहर मौजूद भारी पुलिस बल
Delhi NCR

यूपीः हत्या के मामले में हिरासत में लिए गए किसान नेता की मौत, इंस्पेक्टर समेत चार पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड

14 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

फाइलों में नहीं निकल पाई इलेक्ट्रिक बसों की योजना

18 अक्टूबर 2019

hapur news
Ghaziabad

एसी ठीक करते वक्त छज्जा टूटने से गिरा इंजीनियर, गंभीर

18 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

टीडीएस जमा नहीं कर रहे सरकारी विभाग, दिया प्रशिक्षण

18 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

नगर निगम अब अपने फंड से लगाएगा स्ट्रीट लाइटें

18 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziyabad news
Ghaziabad

चार दिन बाद भरी गई उड़ान

18 अक्टूबर 2019

