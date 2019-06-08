शहर चुनें

गाजियाबाद सांसद के पूर्व निजी सलाहकार एसपी सिंह गिरफ्तार, वीके सिंह के नाम पर की धोखाधड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 03:37 PM IST
general vk singh former personal assistant sp singh arrested done fraud in name of mp
गाजियाबाद के सांसद वीके सिंह के पूर्व सलाहकार और निजी सहायक डॉ. एसपी सिंह को बीती देर रात गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उन पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने जनरल वीके सिंह के नाम पर भाजपा नेता से धोखाधड़ी की थी।
बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी एसपी सिंह की गिरफ्तार शुक्रवार देर रात 1 बजे हुई थी। उन पर वीके सिंह के नाम पर एक भाजपा नेता से 3 लाख रुपये लेने के साथ ही फर्जी लेटर हेड पर सांसद के नाम से भाजपा नेता को चिट्ठी देने का आरोप है।

vk singh ghaziabad general vk singh
