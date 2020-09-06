Delhi Violence: हेड कांस्टेबल रतन लाल के दो हत्यारोपी दोषी करार, पुलिस ने एक और को किया गिरफ्तार

North-east Delhi violence: A Delhi Court declares two accused as "Proclaimed Offenders" in a case related to the death of Head Constable Rattan Lal. The court considers that both accused are intentionally avoiding to appear in the court despite due service of process u/s 82 CrPC.— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
Delhi violence matter: Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests one Mustaquim Saifi for his involvement in the murder of Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar, in February 2020. Weapon recovered.— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.