दिल्ली: राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल और आप के तीन नेताओं को किया तलब

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 05:39 PM IST
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा नेता करण सिंह तंवर की मानहानि की शिकायत पर दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल, आप नेता दीलिप पाण्डेय, अमानतुल्लाह खान और सुरिंदर सिंह को नोटिस भेजा है। अदालत ने सभी को सात अगस्त को पेश होने का आदेश दिया है। 
मालूम हो कि भाजपा नेता करण सिंह तंवर ने मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल और आम आदमी पार्टी के तीनों नेताओं के खिलाफ मानहानी की शिकायत दर्ज कारवाई थी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि आप नेताओं ने उनके खिलाफ मीडिया में आरोप लगाया कि वह एनडीएमसी में संपत्ति अधिकारी एमएम खान की हत्या की साजिश में शामिल हैं।

एमएम खान की पिछले साल 16 मई को गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। तंवर ने आरोप लगाया कि आप नेताओं ने उनकी छवि और राजनीतिक करियर खराब करने का प्रयास किया।

delhi news aam aadmi party dilip pandey aap amanatullah khan surender kumar aap arvind kejriwal
