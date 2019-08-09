शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः एलएनजेपी अस्पताल की तीसरी मंजिल पर लगी आग, दमकल की 5 गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 01:27 PM IST
lnjp hospital
lnjp hospital - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के लोकनायक जयप्रकाश अस्पताल में शुक्रवार सुबह उस वक्त अफरातफरी मच गई जब तीसरी मंजिल के एक कमरे में अचानक आग लग गई। आग लगते ही इसकी सूचना दमकल विभाग को दी गई।
सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की पांच गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग पर काबू पा लिया। बताया जा रहा है कि शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लगी थी। अभी राहत व बचाव का कार्य चल रहा है।


 
loknayak jai prakash narayan hospital lnjp hospital fire in delhi fire in lnjp hospital
