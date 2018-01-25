अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Bikers shoot bus driver and kidnapping a student in Dilshad Garden of Delhi

दिल्ली: बदमाशों ने सुबह-सुबह स्कूल बस के ड्राइवर को मारी गोली, बच्‍चे को किया अगवा

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 09:22 AM IST
Bikers shoot bus driver and kidnapping a student in Dilshad Garden of Delhi
फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली से सनसनीखेज खबर आई है। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने एक स्कूल बस के ड्राइवर को गोली मारकर एक बच्चे का अपहरण कर लिया। 

घटना राजधानी दिल्ली के दिलशाद गार्डन इलाके में हुई। विवेकानंद स्कूल की बस छात्रों को लेकर स्कूल जा रही थी। इसी दौरान बाइक पर सवार दो बदमाशों ने बस को रोक लिया। विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने ड्राइवर की गोली मार दी और बच्चे का अपहरण कर ले गए।  बताया जा रहा है कि जिस छात्र का अपहरण हुआ है वह नर्सरी क्लास का स्टूडेंट है। उसका नाम रेहान गुप्ता बताया जा रहा है। घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस बदमाशों की तलाश में जुटी है। 

RELATED

जानकारी के मुताबिक छात्र अपनी बहन के साथ सुबह करीब 7.30 बजे बस में सवार हुआ था। स्कूल बस में करीब 20 बच्चे थे। अपहरण की सूचना पर पुलिस ने इलाके में नाकाबंदी की है, अभी तक बदमाशों का कुछ पता नहीं चल सका है।
kidnapping crime news delhi news

Spotlight

karan johar announces release date of student of the year 2
Bollywood

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' के रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, पोस्टर में दिखा टाइगर का बागी अंदाज

25 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

when actress wrote phone number on a paper and threw it to her fans then these problems got created
Delhi NCR

अभिनेत्री ने जब नोट पर लिखा नंबर तो खड़ा हुआ इतना बड़ा बखेड़ा

दक्षिण भारत की तेलगू फिल्म हैलो की रील लाइफ की जिंदगी साइबर सिटी के विकास के रियल लाइफ पर भारी पड़ रही है।

24 जनवरी 2018

uncle and nephew were cheated in train when he return from saudi arbia
Varanasi

सऊदी अरब से आजमगढ़ आ रहे चाचा- भतीजे से ट्रेन में जहरखुरानी

24 जनवरी 2018

cisf jawans recovered 20 live cartridges from a woman purse at adarsh nagar metro station
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन पर महिला के पर्स से मिले 20 जिंदा कारतूस

22 जनवरी 2018

पत्नी ने प्रेमी से मिलकर कराई हरेंद्र की हत्या-ﾷﾤ￦￧ￇ￼U￙￰￠￦￙
Aligarh

पत्नी ने प्रेमी से मिलकर कराई हरेंद्र की हत्या-ﾷﾤ￦￧ￇ￼U￙￰￠￦￙

25 जनवरी 2018

मेरठ में जंगलराज, दिनदहाड़े मां-बेटे की हत्या
Meerut

मेरठ में जंगलराज, दिनदहाड़े मां-बेटे की हत्या

25 जनवरी 2018

four girls kidnapped and 2 raped by a young man in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu

चार नाबालिग लड़कियां हुईं थीं गायब, युवक ने दो के साथ की हैवानियत

24 जनवरी 2018

आरोपियों की तलाश में दबिश
Meerut

आरोपियों की तलाश में दबिश

25 जनवरी 2018

Woman sent porn video on whatsapp
Allahabad

महिला के ह्वाट्स एप पर पोर्न वीडियो भेजा

24 जनवरी 2018

दिल्ली से भागकर आए युवक युवती को एसडीएम की कोर्ट मे किया पेश
Nainital

दिल्ली से भागकर आए युवक युवती को एसडीएम की कोर्ट मे किया पेश

25 जनवरी 2018

बहन से दोस्त की नजदीकी बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका युवक, गोली से उड़ाया
Gorakhpur

बहन से दोस्त की नजदीकी बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका युवक, गोली से उड़ाया

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल चोरी का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, बनाई 150 फीट लंबी सुरंग

दिल्ली में चोरी की एक सनसनीखेज वारादत सामने आई है। ये चोरी किसी मामूली चीज की नहीं बल्कि पेट्रोल की थी और ये पेट्रोल चुराया जा रहा था इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन से। पेट्रोल चोरों ने इसके लिए 150 फीट लंबी सुरंग बनाई थी।

25 जनवरी 2018

Section 144 imposed in Gurugram ahead of Padmaavat release 3:50

गुरुग्राम में धारा 144 लागू, ‘पद्मावत’ देखने जाने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

24 जनवरी 2018

PM MODI DAVOS WEF, SHIV SENA, OP SINGH TAKE CHARGE OF UP DGP TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 7 PM 2:37

पीएम मोदी ने दावोस से पाकिस्तान पर साधा निशाना समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

23 जनवरी 2018

4 held for allegedly raping woman after thrashing her family members 3:01

गुरुग्राम में रेप के आरोपी समेत चार गिरफ्तार

23 जनवरी 2018

Each one of us has opportunity to contribute towards better environment: Piyush Goyal 1:28

छात्रों से केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने किया ये ‘अनुरोध’

20 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Four arrested in kidnapping of Kapda businessman's son
Maharajganj

कपड़ा व्यवसायी के पुत्र के अपहरण में चार गिरफ्तार

15 जनवरी 2018

Two brothers 20 years imprisoned for kidnapping and gangrape
Hathras

अगवा कर गैंगरेप करने पर दो भाइयों को 20 वर्ष की कैद

2 जनवरी 2018

teacher left by robbers in chitrakoot
Kanpur

डाकुओं के चंगुल से छूटे शिक्षक, बताई जंगल में बीती "सात दिन की कहानी"

29 दिसंबर 2017

बच्चे के साथ विवाहिता लापता
Gorakhpur

रेलवे स्टेशन से बेटे के साथ विवाहिता लापता

6 दिसंबर 2017

Daku Goppa Gang carried out kidnapping
Kanpur

'डाकू गोप्पा गैंग' के बदमाशों ने दिया अपहरण को अंजाम, पुलिस के हाथ खाली

4 दिसंबर 2017

Court orders to give minor in parental protection
Jaipur

नाबालिग युवती को माता पिता के संरक्षण में सौंपने के आदेश

23 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.