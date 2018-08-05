शहर चुनें

Delhi › Delhi NCR › Caught on CCTV thieves snatched Jewellery and mobile phone in Delhi Mansarovar Park area

दिल्ली: अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद, इस घटना ने खोल दी पुलिस के दावों की पोल, देखें सीसीटीवी फुटेज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 01:23 PM IST
cctv
cctv
दिल्ली में एक महिला के साथ दिनदहाड़े चेन स्नैचिंग का मामला सामने आया है। घटना का वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो देखकर अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि राजधानी में अपराधियों के हौसले कितने बुलंद हैं।
 

ये वीडियो 29 जुलाई की है। मामला दिल्ली के मानसरोवर पार्क इलाके की है, जहां हरदेवपुरी में रात करीब 8:30 बजें हेमलता नाम की एक महिला अपनी मेडिकल रिपोर्ट लेकर घर वापस लौट रही थी तभी पैदल चल रहे एक बदमाश ने महिला का मोबाइल और चेन छीन लिया।

वीडियो में महिला के पीछे चल रहा शख्स महिला का मुंह दबाकर उससे चेन और मोबाइल छीनता साफ नजर आ रहा है और फिर अपने साथी के साथ वह बाइक पर सवार होकर फरार हो जाता है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्जकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

