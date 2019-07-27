शहर चुनें

Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Bulandshahar people tied cattle in Primary school

बुलंदशहर के स्कूल में ग्रमीणों ने बंद किए 50 छुट्टा गोवंश, पढ़ाई ठप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 03:43 PM IST
प्राथमिक स्कूल में बंद गोवंश
प्राथमिक स्कूल में बंद गोवंश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर के डिबाई तहसील के दोंगवा में ग्रमीणों ने शनिवार सुबह छह बजे 50 छुट्टा गोवंश को पकड़ कर राजघाट मार्ग पर स्थित एक प्राथमिक स्कूल में बंद कर दिया। इतने सारे गोवंशों को बंद करने के कारण शनिवार को स्कूल भी नहीं चल पाया। 
स्कूल प्रशासन की शिकायत के बाद एबीएसए ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी, लेकिन ग्रमीण उनकी बात सुनने को तैयार ही नहीं हैं।

 
bulandshahr news cattle in bulandshahr bulandshahr school
