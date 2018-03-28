शहर चुनें

Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Bomb threat call received by Air India's call centre for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight

IGI एयरपोर्ट पर मचा तहलका, मिली फ्लाइट में बम होने की धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 05:40 PM IST
Bomb threat call received by Air India's call centre for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उस वक्त यात्रियों में दहशत छा गई जब एयर इंडिया के कॉल सेंटर से एक कॉल आई।
एयर इंडिया के कॉल सेंटर से एक कॉल द्वारा आईजीआई हवाई अड्डे पर मौजूद लोगों को फ्लाइट में बम होनी की धमकी मिली।

एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट एआई-020 में बम होने की धमकी मिली है। बता दें कि यह फ्लाइट कोलकाता से दिल्ली जाती है।

मालूम हो कि ऐसा होने के बाद सभी हवाई यात्री विमान से उतर गए। फिलहाल सिक्योरिटी चेक जारी है।
 
igi air india

