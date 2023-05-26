Delhi: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने नीति आयोग की बैठक का बहिष्कार किया, पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शनिवार को होने वाली नीति आयोग की मीटिंग का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला लिया है। शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर केजरीवाल ने कहा कि वह केंद्र के हालिया अध्यादेश को लेकर नीति आयोग की बैठक में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे। बता दें कि पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने भी शनिवार को होने वाली नीति आयोग की बैठक का बहिष्कार करने का ऐलान किया है।

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to boycott NITI Ayog meeting, writes a letter to PM Narendra Modi saying "People are asking, if the PM doesn't abide by the SC then where will people go for justice? What's the point of attending NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke" pic.twitter.com/CPIQJaF9oH