शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Anti CAA protest sharjeel imam sent to one day police custody

सीएएः देशद्रोह के आरोप में गिरफ्तार शरजील इमाम एक दिन की पुलिस हिरासत में, ये है मामला

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 03:32 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
अदालत ने सीएए के खिलाफ हिंसक विरोध से संबंधित एक मामले में देशद्रोह के आरोप में गिरफ्तार शरजील इमाम को एक दिन के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस की हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
विज्ञापन
सीएए विरोधी प्रदर्शन मामले में एक अन्य आरोपी ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसे शरजील के भाषणों ने उकसाया था, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए शर्जील को हिरासत में लेने का अनुरोध किया था।
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: पढ़ें 17 से 23 फरवरी तक का अपना भविष्यफल

17 फरवरी 2020

rashifal
Predictions

17 फरवरी राशिफल: सोमवार का दिन इन 6 राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभ, जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल

17 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

योगी सरकार के चौथे बजट में युवाओं के लिए होगा बड़ा एलान, हर महीने 2500 रुपये देने की तैयारी

16 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट
India News

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में मंदिर और भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट, भड़के ओवैसी

17 फरवरी 2020

Cricket News

B'Day Spl: डीविलियर्स, जब 39वें ओवर में मैदान पर उतरे और मात्र 44 गेंदों में ठोक दिए 149 रन

17 फरवरी 2020

AB DE VILLIERS
एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डीविलियर्स
AB de Villiers
Cricket News

B'Day Spl: डीविलियर्स, जब 39वें ओवर में मैदान पर उतरे और मात्र 44 गेंदों में ठोक दिए 149 रन

17 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भयाः दोषियों की फांसी पर आज फिर सुनवाई, रवि काजी पहली बार करेंगे पवन की पैरवी

17 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
sharjeel imam anti caa protest caa protest caa caa act
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

shaheen bagh
India News

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शनकारियों से बात करे सरकार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नियुक्त किए मध्यस्थ

17 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में मंदिर
Kanpur

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के सभी कोचों में बजता है ओम नम: शिवाय मंत्र, पढ़ें और क्या हैं खासियतें

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
श्रीनिवास गौड़ा
Other Sports

ट्रायल्स नहीं देंगे कंबाला रेसर श्रीनिवास, बोल्ट से तुलना होने पर खेल मंत्री ने भेजा था प्रस्ताव

17 फरवरी 2020

पवन गुप्ता
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः आज सुनवाई से पहले दोषी पवन ने नहीं किया ये काम, तो जारी हो सकती है फांसी की तारीख

17 फरवरी 2020

SBI your account may be blocked if you do not complete KYC procedure
Banking Beema

सावधान: 12 दिनों में नहीं किया ये काम, तो बंद हो सकता है आपका बैंक खाता

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bhajanpura family murder case
Delhi NCR

भजनपुरा परिवार हत्याकांड: कातिल प्रभु चौधरी का चौंकाने वाला कबूलनामा, खौफनाक सच सुन पुलिस हैरान

17 फरवरी 2020

AB DE VILLIERS
Cricket News

B'Day Spl: डीविलियर्स, जब 39वें ओवर में मैदान पर उतरे और मात्र 44 गेंदों में ठोक दिए 149 रन

17 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट
India News

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में मंदिर और भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट, भड़के ओवैसी

17 फरवरी 2020

पारस छाबड़ा, आकांक्षा पुरी
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पारस के साथ ब्रेकअप पर बोलीं गर्लफ्रेंड, 'उन्होंने शो में मेरा अपमान किया'

17 फरवरी 2020

rashmi desai, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 10 लाख रुपये लेकर पारस ने इसलिए छोड़ा था शो, सिद्धार्थ और रश्मि बने वजह ?

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कंबाला रेसर श्रीनिवास गौड़ा का सरकार को ट्रायल देने से इनकार, बोल्ट से की जा रही थी तुलना

कंबाला रेस के जॉकी श्रीनिवास गौड़ा की तुलना उसैन बोल्ट से की जा रही है। लेकिन उन्होंने ट्रायल देने से इनकार कर दिया है।

17 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:29

चीन के कोरोना वायरस पर भारत की बड़ी जीत, केरल में सभी 3 मरीजों की अस्पताल से छुट्टी

17 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:03

दुनिया से छुपाकर इस गुमनाम टापू में रखे जाते थे कोढ़ के मरीज, एक शख्स ने खोल दिया राज

17 फरवरी 2020

सनी देओल 1:08

Sunny Deol ने 'गदर' के गाने पर किया जबरदस्त डांस, अपनी फिल्मों के डायलॉग सुनाकर जीता छात्रों का दिल

17 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:08

105 कमरों वाला 'शापित' होटल, जहां आजतक नहीं ठहरा कोई

17 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः डेथ वारंट पर आदेश सुरक्षित, दोषी अक्षय ने फिर चला नया दांव

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी की नई तारीख पर सुनवाई के बाद पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है, अक्षय कुमार सिंह के वकील एपी सिंह ने कहा कि वह अक्षय की ताजा दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति को भेजेंगे।

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बोतलों से मिले नोट
Delhi NCR

बदमाशों की नई तरकीब, मूंगफली के छिलके के बाद अब परफ्यूम की बोतल में भरकर ले जा रहे थे विदेशी नोट

17 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो बदमाश ढेर

17 फरवरी 2020

Milind deora praises kejriwal led delhi government then ajay maken reply quit party then propagate
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस नेता मिलिंद देवरा ने की केजरीवाल की तारीफ, माकन बोले- पार्टी छोड़कर चलाएं प्रोपेगेंडा

17 फरवरी 2020

CM अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल समेत सभी छह मंत्रियों ने संभाला पदभार, शाम तक विभागों का बंटवारा

17 फरवरी 2020

Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain
Delhi NCR

'मैं ईश्वर की...' जगह शहीद, बुद्ध और अल्लाह के नाम पर मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ

16 फरवरी 2020

गार्गी कॉलेज
Delhi NCR

गार्गी कॉलेज : छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ मामले की हाईकोर्ट ने केंद्र-CBI-दिल्ली पुलिस को भेजा नोटिस

17 फरवरी 2020

जामिया में प्रदर्शन (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

जामिया के छात्रों की याचिका पर अदालत ने केंद्र, दिल्ली और पुलिस से जवाब मांगा

17 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस: जस्टिस आर. भानुमति
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस की सुनवाई के दौरान बेहोश हुईं जस्टिस आर भानुमति, टली सुनवाई

14 फरवरी 2020

इसी बाइक पर हुआ हादसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः डिवाइडर से टकराई बाइक, फ्लाईओवर से गिरकर दो युवकों की मौत

17 फरवरी 2020

Related

दिल्ली पुलिस के स्थापना दिवस पर लोगो को संबोधित करते हुए अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह बोले- उपद्रवियों से निपटते वक्त उकसावे में न आकर दिल्ली पुलिस को बने रहना चाहिए शांत

16 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

शपथ के बाद रामलीला मैदान से केजरीवाल की हुंकार, हम होंगे कामयाब...

16 फरवरी 2020

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सियासतः शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने बनाई दूरी

17 फरवरी 2020

प्रदर्शनकारी महिला
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह से मिलेंगे शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शनकारी, गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा- ऐसी कोई बैठक तय नहीं

15 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली पुलिस की कांस्टेबल की हत्या
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग बेटी ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर की मां की हत्या, दिल्ली पुलिस में थीं कांस्टेबल

15 फरवरी 2020

नमाज अदा करती छात्राएं
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः छात्राओं की नमाज से मौन हुआ मंदिर मार्ग थाना, आस्था देख पुलिस भी ठहरी

15 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited