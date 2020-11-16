शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   almost all pollutants were reported in higher values as compared to Diwali in 2019 says CPCB

इस बार दिवाली में हर तरह के प्रदूषक तत्वों की मात्रा अधिक रही, केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड का दावा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 01:38 PM IST
विज्ञापन
pollution in delhi ncr
pollution in delhi ncr - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में बढ़े प्रदूषण के बाद केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने सोमवार को नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के समक्ष एक रिपोर्ट दायर की है। रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि राजधानी में दिवाली की रात पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार हर तरह के प्रदूषक तत्वों की मात्रा अधिक पाई गई।
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi pollution pollution in delhi delhi diwali 2020 cpcb

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जीतन राम मांझी के साथ नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

थोड़ी देर में पटना पहुंचेंगे शाह और नड्डा, नीतीश के साथ ये 14 मंत्री लेंगे शपथ

16 नवंबर 2020

PVC AADHAAR CARD
Tip of the Day

पूरे परिवार के लिए चुटकियों में बनवाएं PVC आधार कार्ड, जानें पूरी प्रक्रिया

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आसमान से बरसा तेल, सड़कों पर फिसलकर गिरे बाइक सवार, लोग हैरान

16 नवंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ और त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत केदारनाथ में फंस गए
Dehradun

भारी बर्फबारी की वजह से केदारनाथ में फंसे सीएम योगी और मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत

16 नवंबर 2020

winter season first snowfall in shimla kufri narkanda and manali
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी सफेद चादर, शिमला-मनाली में सर्दियों के मौसम का पहला हिमपात

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
निवेश
Personal Finance

आज ही लें ये आठ संकल्प, आर्थिक रूप से होंगे मजबूत, वित्तीय संकट से रहेंगे दूर

16 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

वैक्सीन बनाने वाली कंपनी के वैज्ञानिक ने बताया- कब खत्म हो सकती है कोरोना महामारी?

16 नवंबर 2020

Delhi Government Jobs 2020: Top 3 job news today in Delhi, apply now online
Government Jobs

करना चाहते हैं दिल्ली में सरकारी नौकरी, ये हैं जॉब की तीन बड़ी खबरें

16 नवंबर 2020

ऐश्वर्या राय, अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर रहकर भी करोड़ों के मालिक हैं इन अभिनेत्रियों के भाई, जानें किस क्षेत्र में कायम है जलवा

16 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना वायरस: छह करोड़ लोगों के लिए डोज तैयार, दो से तीन चरणों में चलेगा टीकाकरण अभियान

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X