Uniform Civil Code: समान नागरिक संहिता के समर्थन में आम आदमी पार्टी, कहा- सभी की सहमति से लागू हो यूसीसी

यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड पर आम आदमी पार्टी ने रुख साफ कर दिया है। आम आदमी पार्टी ने समान नागरिक संहिता का समर्थन किया है। जहां एक तरफ कांग्रेस, टीएमसी, जेडीयू समेत कई विपक्षी दल यूसीसी का विरोध में हैं तो वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी का यह कदम विपक्षी दलों को करारा झटका है। आप आदमी पार्टी का कहना है कि सभी की सहमति से यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड लागू होना चाहिए। यूसीसी के मुद्दे पर सभी दलों से बात होनी चाहिए।
#WATCH | We support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in principle as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be a wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations and a consensus should be built: AAP leader Sandeep… pic.twitter.com/kiZoOpcgcS— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023
