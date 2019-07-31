शहर चुनें

जहरीली हैं दिल्ली की हवाएंः प्रदूषण बना रहा है गंभीर रोगों का शिकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 03:40 AM IST
डॉ. कुमार
डॉ. कुमार - फोटो : ANI
गंगा राम अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक 28 साल की एक महिला को चौथे चरण के फेफड़े के कैंसर का पता चला है। वह महिला न तो धूम्रपान करती है और न ही उसके परिवार में कोई इसका लती है।
छाती के रोगों के विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अरविंद कुमार कहते हैं कि मुझे संदेह है कि इस बीमारी का कारण दिल्ली का प्रदूषण और यहां की जहरीली हवाएं हैं। 

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार डॉ. कुमार का कहना है कि प्रदूषित हवाओं में वे तत्व पाए जाते हैं जो कि सिगरेट में होते हैं। यह कोई अनूठा या अकेला मामला नहीं है।

इससे पहले भी कई ऐसे केस रिपोर्ट किये जा चुके हैं। 30 के आसपास की उम्र में हर महीने 2-3 केस फेंफड़े के कैंसर से जुड़े आ ही जाते हैं।
pollution in delhi lung cancer
