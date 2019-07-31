जहरीली हैं दिल्ली की हवाएंः प्रदूषण बना रहा है गंभीर रोगों का शिकार

Dr Arvind Kumar: Polluted air also contains elements found in cigarettes. It isn't an isolated case. I've earlier also reported such cases. On an average, I've seen 2-3 lung cancer cases every month of non-smoking individuals in their early 30s. But this is the 1st case in 20s https://t.co/GRwSDhrzJ0— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
मेट्रो पुलिस की स्पेशल स्टाफ ने चलती मेट्रो ट्रेन में एक ज्वेलर से 60 लाख के हीरे चुराने के मामले में सात महिलाओं को गिरफ्तार किया है।
31 जुलाई 2019