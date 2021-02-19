पंजाब कैबिनेट का फैसला, मौड़ मंडी धमाके में मारे गए नाबालिगों के परिवारों को मिलेगी नौकरी, आठ मार्च को आएगा बजट

Punjab Cabinet has approved special provisions in the rules to provide government jobs to one of the family members/kin of each of the four minors killed in the Maur Mandi bomb blast of January 31, 2017: State government— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021
