पंजाब कैबिनेट का फैसला, मौड़ मंडी धमाके में मारे गए नाबालिगों के परिवारों को मिलेगी नौकरी, आठ मार्च को आएगा बजट

Nivedita verma न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 03:39 PM IST
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : twitter.com/capt_amarinder
बठिंडा में मौड़ मंडी बम विस्फोट में मारे गए चार नाबालिगों में से प्रत्येक के परिवार के सदस्यों/परिजनों को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी। पंजाब मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में शुक्रवार को यह फैसला लिया गया। इसके अलावा कैबिनेट में आठ मार्च को बजट पेश करने पर भी सहमति बनी। 


31 जनवरी, 2017 को बठिंडा के मौड़ मंडी में चुनावी सभा के दौरान हुए बम धमाके में चार की जान चली गई थी। कैबिनेट ने इनके परिजनों को सरकारी नौकरी देने के लिए नियमों में विशेष प्रावधानों को मंजूरी दी है। 

