शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Deployment of police force increased at Kaimla village Of Haryana

हरियाणा के कैमला गांव में बवाल के बाद तनाव, बढ़ाई गई पुलिस फोर्स की तैनाती, लोगों ने की ये अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, करनाल (हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 04:19 PM IST
कैमला गांव में तैनात भारी पुलिसबल।
1 of 5
कैमला गांव में तैनात भारी पुलिसबल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा के करनाल जिले के कैमला गांव में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल की प्रस्तावित किसान महापंचायत में बवाल के बाद तनाव और बढ़ गया है। आंदोलनरत किसान और स्थानीय ग्रामीण आमने-सामने हो गए हैं, जिसके मद्देनजर गांव में पुलिस फोर्स बढ़ा दी गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh punjab national karnal haryana deployment haryana police kaimla village haryana news kaimla village news today सीएम मनोहर लाल

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हरियाणा के करनाल में किसानों का बवाल।
Chandigarh

करनाल में किसानों का हंगामा, सीएम को कार्यक्रम करना पड़ा रद्द, देखें- बवाल की 10 तस्वीरें

10 जनवरी 2021

विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के भाई दीपक पर एक और एफआईआर, कुख्यात को दे रखी थी अपनी सेमी ऑटोमेटिक राइफल

10 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय को रिमांड पर लेने के लिए बी वारंट जारी, पुलिस ने फर्जी शपथ पत्र मामले में दर्ज किया था केस

10 जनवरी 2021

New year party pics of Lucknow.
Lucknow

New Year पार्टी में सहेलियों ने जमकर मचाया धमाल, एक-दूसरे को दिए खूबसूरत खिताब, तस्वीरें

10 जनवरी 2021

धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार पूजन के समय देवताओं के स्वरुप की परिक्रमा करना आवश्यक क्यों ?
Astrology

धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार पूजन के समय देवताओं के स्वरुप की परिक्रमा करना आवश्यक क्यों ?
रामगढ़ताल किनारे फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में फहरेगा प्रदेश का सबसे ऊंचा तिरंगा, तस्वीरें देखकर गर्व से देंगे सलामी

10 जनवरी 2021

रुद्रपुर में पुलिस से भिड़े किसान
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: दिनेशपुर पहुंचे शिक्षा मंत्री का विरोध कर रहे किसानों ने तोड़ा बैरियर, पुलिस से हुई धक्का-मुक्की, तस्वीरें...

10 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कैमला गांव में तैनात भारी पुलिसबल।
कैमला गांव में तैनात भारी पुलिसबल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X